1-min read

Sensex Turns Choppy After Hitting All-Time High in Opening Trade

The 30-share index rose by 201.97 points, or 0.27 per cent, to hit a new high of 36,928.06, bettering its previous intra-day record of 36,902.06 hit yesterday.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2018, 10:47 AM IST
Sensex Turns Choppy After Hitting All-Time High in Opening Trade
File Photo (Reuters)
Mumbai:The benchmark Sensex turned volatile after hitting a new high of 36,928.06 in early session as investors turned cautious ahead of July futures and options (F&O) expiry amid mixed quarterly earnings.

The 30-share index rose by 201.97 points, or 0.27 per cent, to hit a new high of 36,928.06, bettering its previous intra-day record of 36,902.06 hit yesterday.

However, the index soon turned choppy and was trading 16.05 points, or 0.04 per cent, higher at 36,841.15 at 0940 hrs.

The gauge had rallied 473.87 points in the previous three sessions.The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 4.40 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 11,129.90.

Sentiment remained cautious ahead of July series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed quarterly earnings, brokers said.

Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ONGC, Sn Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, HDFC, Wipro, L&T and PowerGrid, rising up to 1.92 per cent.

Top losers include Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, NTPC, Coal India, Maruti and TCS falling up to 2 per cent.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 104.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors made purchases worth Rs 513.78 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.09 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.85 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.54 per cent in early deals.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.79 per cent yesterday.

S&P BSE Sensex

36,861.05 +35.95 ( +0.10%)

Nifty 50

11,127.10 -7.20 ( -0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,468.85 +1.10 +0.07
Adani Enterpris 193.60 +7.55 +4.06
ICICI Prudentia 405.70 +19.95 +5.17
Bajaj Finance 2,734.70 +21.35 +0.79
Reliance 1,117.00 +6.05 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,297.90 +39.40 +3.13
Vedanta 220.35 +4.20 +1.94
Navin Fluorine 694.70 +94.65 +15.77
AU Small Financ 647.95 +4.65 +0.72
Adani Enterpris 193.45 +7.30 +3.92
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,298.25 +40.05 +3.18
Bajaj Finserv 7,008.05 +180.35 +2.64
Vedanta 220.25 +4.00 +1.85
Adani Ports 399.90 +7.30 +1.86
Bajaj Auto 2,691.70 +43.05 +1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 399.70 +8.20 +2.09
Vedanta 220.40 +4.25 +1.97
Bajaj Auto 2,693.00 +42.20 +1.59
Yes Bank 389.20 +4.90 +1.28
Hero Motocorp 3,139.55 +38.10 +1.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.50 -11.30 -3.17
Grasim 970.50 -29.05 -2.91
NTPC 153.25 -4.20 -2.67
UltraTechCement 4,025.35 -111.45 -2.69
HCL Tech 967.75 -23.85 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.70 -10.70 -3.00
NTPC 153.35 -3.90 -2.48
HUL 1,651.15 -16.85 -1.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,299.45 -13.90 -1.06
Coal India 263.65 -2.50 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

