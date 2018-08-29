English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Turns Choppy After Hitting Record High Amid Mixed Asian Cues
The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit on Tuesday.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: In volatile trade, the benchmark BSE Sensex hit a new life-time high of 38,989.65, extending its record-setting spree for a third session on buying by domestic investors amid short-covering ahead of August futures and options (F&O) expiry and mixed Asian cues.
The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit on Tuesday.
The index, however, turned choppy and was trading flat at 38,896.02 at 0945 hrs.
The gauge has rallied 644.83 points in the previous two sessions.
The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20.
Sentiment turned cautious ahead of August series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed cues from other Asian bourses, traders said.
Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC, rising up to 2.06 per cent.
Top losers include Coal India, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HUL and ICICI Bank falling up to 1.97 per cent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 161.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 199.28 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 per cent in their early sessions.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.069 per cent higher on Tuesday.
The 30-share index rose by 93.02 points, or 0.23 per cent, to hit a new high of 38,989.65, bettering its previous intra-day record of 38,938.91 hit on Tuesday.
The index, however, turned choppy and was trading flat at 38,896.02 at 0945 hrs.
The gauge has rallied 644.83 points in the previous two sessions.
The 50-share NSE Nifty too turned cautious and was trading 14.70 points, or 0.12 per cent, higher at 11,753.20.
Sentiment turned cautious ahead of August series F&O expiry scheduled tomorrow amid mixed cues from other Asian bourses, traders said.
Prominent gainers were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, RIL, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and NTPC, rising up to 2.06 per cent.
Top losers include Coal India, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HUL and ICICI Bank falling up to 1.97 per cent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 161.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 199.28 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.51 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.07 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.35 per cent in their early sessions.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.069 per cent higher on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|390.75
|+24.55
|+6.70
|Reliance
|1,319.15
|+0.15
|+0.01
|Yes Bank
|377.10
|+6.50
|+1.75
|Axis Bank
|666.00
|+5.95
|+0.90
|SBI
|309.45
|+4.10
|+1.34
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|390.80
|+24.65
|+6.73
|Adani Enterpris
|227.00
|-2.20
|-0.96
|Axis Bank
|666.00
|+5.40
|+0.82
|Reliance
|1,319.25
|+1.05
|+0.08
|SBI
|309.50
|+4.55
|+1.49
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|672.80
|+18.65
|+2.85
|Yes Bank
|377.10
|+6.50
|+1.75
|ONGC
|177.10
|+2.50
|+1.43
|SBI
|309.45
|+4.10
|+1.34
|Vedanta
|232.40
|+2.10
|+0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|377.20
|+5.85
|+1.58
|SBI
|309.55
|+4.60
|+1.51
|ONGC
|177.10
|+2.55
|+1.46
|Tata Steel
|596.10
|+6.75
|+1.15
|Vedanta
|232.50
|+2.10
|+0.91
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|287.10
|-7.60
|-2.58
|IndusInd Bank
|1,913.50
|-20.15
|-1.04
|Eicher Motors
|28,400.05
|-277.90
|-0.97
|Infosys
|1,412.00
|-12.70
|-0.89
|HDFC Bank
|2,076.90
|-17.95
|-0.86
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|287.50
|-7.15
|-2.43
|IndusInd Bank
|1,913.00
|-20.40
|-1.06
|HDFC Bank
|2,076.00
|-20.90
|-1.00
|Asian Paints
|1,395.50
|-11.90
|-0.85
|Infosys
|1,413.00
|-11.35
|-0.80
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Bats for Test Cricket, Says Commercial Aspect of the Sport Taking Over Real Quality
- Royal Enfield Pays Homage to Indian Armed Forces, Launches New Classic Signals 350 Motorcycle for Rs 1.61 Lakh
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Remember the Dancing Uncle? He's Back With Mithun Chakraborty's Iconic 'Julie Julie'
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...