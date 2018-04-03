English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Turns Choppy, Nifty Tests 10,200 Level
The NSE Nifty too was trading 29.95 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 10,181.85.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned choppy after falling nearly 100 points today and NSE Nifty slipped below the 10,200-mark on fresh losses in metal, healthcare, Teck, IT and realty stocks amid muted global cues.
The 30-share barometer, which had gained 286.68 points on the first session of new fiscal on Monday, shed 96.77 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,158.59.
The NSE Nifty too was trading 29.95 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 10,181.85.
Brokers said investor sentiment turned weak largely in tandem with a bearish trend in other Asian markets, tracking overnight losses at the Wall Street on weakness in technology shares and trade tension between the US and China.
Top laggards include Wipro, Adani Ports, ONGC, Tata Steel, Coal India, Asian Paint, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Kotak Bank, falling up to 1.86 per cent.
On the other hand, SBI, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 689.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 413.16 crore on Monday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.
In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.74 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.88 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.93 per cent in early deals.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.90 per cent lower in Monday's trade.
Also Watch
The 30-share barometer, which had gained 286.68 points on the first session of new fiscal on Monday, shed 96.77 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 33,158.59.
The NSE Nifty too was trading 29.95 points, or 0.29 per cent, lower at 10,181.85.
Brokers said investor sentiment turned weak largely in tandem with a bearish trend in other Asian markets, tracking overnight losses at the Wall Street on weakness in technology shares and trade tension between the US and China.
Top laggards include Wipro, Adani Ports, ONGC, Tata Steel, Coal India, Asian Paint, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T and Kotak Bank, falling up to 1.86 per cent.
On the other hand, SBI, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 689.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 413.16 crore on Monday, provisional data released by the stock exchanges showed.
In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.74 per cent, Japan's Nikkei shed 0.88 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.93 per cent in early deals.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.90 per cent lower in Monday's trade.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Friday 30 March , 2018
Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Friday 30 March , 2018 Easter Special : Technicolour Toasties, Cheesy Hot Cross Buns Dished Out For Good Friday & Easter
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infibeam Incorp
|157.85
|+5.80
|+3.81
|ICICI Bank
|266.50
|+4.65
|+1.78
|Motherson Sumi
|340.05
|+16.65
|+5.15
|SBI
|251.65
|+5.50
|+2.23
|HDFC
|1,828.55
|-9.50
|-0.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RPG Life
|437.00
|+38.95
|+9.79
|Ceat
|1,586.20
|+45.25
|+2.94
|SBI
|252.00
|+5.70
|+2.31
|Delta Corp
|261.00
|+17.05
|+6.99
|ICICI Bank
|266.60
|+4.70
|+1.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|355.25
|+10.75
|+3.12
|SBI
|251.90
|+5.75
|+2.34
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,272.45
|+28.60
|+2.30
|Yes Bank
|313.25
|+7.00
|+2.29
|IOC
|173.95
|+3.50
|+2.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|251.80
|+5.50
|+2.23
|Yes Bank
|313.20
|+7.00
|+2.29
|Tata Motors (D)
|193.40
|+4.20
|+2.22
|ICICI Bank
|266.70
|+4.80
|+1.83
|Tata Motors
|342.90
|+4.10
|+1.21
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|284.75
|-4.90
|-1.69
|Hindalco
|207.40
|-3.85
|-1.82
|Tech Mahindra
|629.40
|-10.90
|-1.70
|ONGC
|177.60
|-2.35
|-1.31
|Adani Ports
|364.45
|-5.25
|-1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|284.50
|-5.25
|-1.81
|ONGC
|177.60
|-2.40
|-1.33
|Adani Ports
|364.50
|-5.50
|-1.49
|Tata Steel
|571.40
|-7.15
|-1.24
|Coal India
|276.10
|-1.70
|-0.61
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Trend Alert: How to Wear this Season's Ruching Trend
- Media Rights: All You Need To Know About BCCI's E-Auction
- Indian Spielberg Fans Deserve Ready Player One; Warner Bros Must Deliver
- Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
- New Spy App Can Track Your WhatsApp Activities, Including Time Spent Online And More