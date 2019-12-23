Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Turns Volatile After Constituent Rejig, Nifty Holds 12,200

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have exited the index to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

PTI

Updated:December 23, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Sensex Turns Volatile After Constituent Rejig, Nifty Holds 12,200
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex turned volatile on Monday, dropping over 150 points in opening session amid stock-specific action after a rejig of its constituents.

Yes Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR have exited the index to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 60.68 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 41,620.86 in early session.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.05 points or 0.09 per cent to 12,260.75.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent after its inclusion in the index. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ONGC, HUL and TCS were also trading in the green.

On the other hand, RIL was the top loser, shedding up to 2.09 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bajaj Auto, Techm, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed 7.62 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher at 41,681.54. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 12.10 points, or 0.09 per cent, to its new record of 12,271.80.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 338.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 285.41 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, the Sensex reshuffle can lead to some price movements as fund managers adjust their portfolios.

Further, investors will also track Reserve Bank of India's special Rs 10,000-crore open market operation (OMO) on Monday.

Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of short-term securities are used to buy long-term government securities or bonds in a bid to bring down interest rates on long-term securities.

Market may witness a short-term consolidation as investors may slid to a holiday mood, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a negative note, while those in Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading in the green.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.30 per cent to USD 65.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar in morning session.

NIFTY 50

12,261.75 -10.05 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,569.00 -1.88
Yes Bank 51.25 -0.29
Indiabulls Hsg 300.80 0.48
Axis Bank 743.15 0.45
Tata Steel 463.35 0.51
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Lux Industries 1,313.00 -6.27
Reliance 1,569.00 -1.90
Yes Bank 51.20 -0.29
Voltas 649.95 -0.08
Indiabulls Hsg 301.00 0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 294.35 3.63
Vedanta 147.20 2.05
Hero Motocorp 2,429.90 1.53
Dr Reddys Labs 2,905.00 1.45
BPCL 493.60 1.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 147.10 2.01
Hero Motocorp 2,430.00 1.66
Maruti Suzuki 7,343.60 1.17
TML-D 73.45 1.17
Bajaj Finance 4,176.00 1.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,569.00 -1.88
Nestle 14,650.35 -1.40
Bharti Airtel 449.00 -1.06
SBI 334.10 -1.11
Britannia 3,092.00 -0.97
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,569.00 -1.90
SBI 334.20 -1.08
Bharti Airtel 449.05 -0.98
ITC 239.90 -0.56
Tech Mahindra 779.55 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

