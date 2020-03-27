Sensex Up 1,000 Points, Nifty Reclaims 9,000 Mark Ahead of RBI Governor's Presser

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices opened in green with Nifty above 9,000 level and Sensex up by 3.60% on Friday, hours ahead of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's press conference.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 1,079.02 points or 3.60% at 31025.79, and the Nifty up 366.00 points or 4.24% at 9007.45. About 505 shares have advanced, 62 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will address a press conference on Friday, a day after the Centre announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package for the country’s poor hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 46 paise at 74.69 per dollar against previous close of 75.15.

