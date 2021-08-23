Sensex Up 400 Points at Opening Today, Nifty above 16,550, IT, Realty Stocks Gain

Riding on the back of global positive cues and following gains in global peers, the Indian equity Benchmark Sensex and Nifty50 opened in green in early trade on Monday. The 30-share BSE opened at 55,758.84, up 400 points, while the Nifty50 index too opened in green, up 141.75, or 0.86% at 16592.25All the sectoral indices opened in green with Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank gaining the most. Hindustan Unilever and Power grid, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid, Britannia, HUL and Adani Ports were among top losers in the early trade today.

The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange or SGX Nifty was trading at 16549, up 149 points, compared to its previous close at 16405 on Monday. Other equity markets in Asia also gained in early trade.

On Friday, Equity Benchmark Sensex and Nifty both ended in re, bears continued to pull down the Dalal Street. The broader Nifty market closed at 16,450, falling 0.71% while the 30-share-BSE Sensex closed at 55,329, falling 0.54%.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Giojit Financial Service said, “In the absence of key domestic economic data points and awaiting its release, the market is expected to continue its focus on global events in order to gain momentum. Global rise in Covid-19 cases is also a cause for worry, keeping the volatility high"

Last week, FMCG and IT were the main gainers while metals, media, PSU bank and realty lost the most. As global worries like Fed tapering of massive stimulus, spread of Delta variant, and the impact of China’s regulatory tightening weighed on Indian markets last week. According to analysts, these factors are going to impact Indian markets this week as well.

In the early trading today, Cadila Healthcare share price rose over 7 percent on after company received the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D, the first DNA vaccine in the world. Along with Cadila Healhcare, Vodafone Idea share price also rose by 4%.

In early trading, India VIX, a volatility index based on the NIFTY index slips 3% to 13.6075

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here