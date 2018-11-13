English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex up 46 Points in Choppy Trade on Better Macro-data
Traders said the benchmarks opened lower tracking global sell-off, but better-than-expected macro economic data supported investor sentiment.
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark indices turned choppy in morning trade on Tuesday and oscillated between gains and losses, driven by better-than-expected macro economic data and fresh foreign fund inflows amid global sell-off.
The 30-share index fell over 140 points in opening trade but soon recovered the lost ground to quote higher by 46.12 points or 0.13 per cent at 34,859.11.
Similar movement was seen on the wide-based Nifty, which fell by 42 points, but soon gathered momentum and was trading higher by 21.45 points or 0.20 per cent at 10,503.65.
Traders said the benchmarks opened lower tracking global sell-off, but better-than-expected macro economic data supported investor sentiment.
Besides, easing global crude oil prices, which slipped below the USD 70 a barrel mark and recovery in the rupee also supported the uptrend. The global benchmark, Brent crude was trading down 0.98 per cent at USD 69.43 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the rupee recovered by 29 paise to 72.60 against the US currency in early trade Tuesday. The 30 share index had lost 425 points in the previous two days.
Sectoral index, led by oil & gas, PSU, metal, power and IT gained up to 1.06 per cent.
Major gainers include, Asian Paints, Coal India, Axis Bank, Adani Port, Vedanta, PowerGrid, TCS, Tata Steel and ONGC, rising up to 1.14 per cent.
The losers include, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto and Wipro falling up to 2.26 per cent.
Meanwhile, retail inflation fell to a one-year low of 3.31 per cent in October on the back of cheaper kitchen staples, fruits and protein-rich items, official data released Monday showed.
Industrial production grew at the slowest pace in four months at 4.5 per cent in September mainly due to poor performance of mining sector and lower offtake of capital goods.
The industrial production measured in terms of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) was 4.1 per cent in September 2017.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 832.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares of Rs 1,073.84 crore Monday, provisional data showed.
Asian markets were trading lower tracking losses at the Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei plugned 3.21 per cent, Korea's KOSPI fell 1.52 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.23 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.21 per cent in early trade on Tuesday.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.32 per cent Monday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,099.45
|1.80
|SBI
|278.05
|0.04
|HDFC Bank
|1,927.75
|0.35
|ICICI Bank
|360.90
|2.43
|Jet Airways
|254.65
|5.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Consumer
|684.15
|-1.23
|Jet Airways
|254.65
|5.21
|Larsen
|1,391.15
|1.77
|Dewan Housing
|236.90
|-1.99
|Sun Pharma
|561.70
|-4.72
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|23,241.85
|5.96
|IOC
|141.40
|4.70
|BPCL
|303.15
|4.10
|HPCL
|232.80
|3.44
|UltraTechCement
|3,829.90
|2.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|360.90
|2.44
|NTPC
|156.40
|2.36
|Axis Bank
|618.60
|2.05
|Reliance
|1,099.55
|1.93
|Larsen
|1,391.15
|1.77
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|561.75
|-4.71
|Tata Motors
|179.50
|-3.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|841.95
|-2.69
|Power Grid Corp
|184.05
|-1.02
|Cipla
|528.10
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|561.70
|-4.72
|Tata Motors
|179.80
|-3.31
|Power Grid Corp
|184.25
|-0.94
|IndusInd Bank
|1,484.40
|-0.49
Live TV
