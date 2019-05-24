Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Sensex Rides Modi Euphoria, Vaults Over 623 Points to Lifetime High

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections — the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rides Modi Euphoria, Vaults Over 623 Points to Lifetime High
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Friday shot up over 623 points to close at a record high of 39,434.72 as investors felt assured of policy stability after a decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi-led BJP in the general elections.

The NSE Nifty also surged over 187 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 11,844.10.

During the week, which remained abuzz with news revolving around the Lok Sabha poll results, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose over 1,503 points and the broader Nifty gained 437 points.

Both the indices marked their intra-day record highs Thursday morning when counting of votes started.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections — the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

Analysts believe the emphatic victory for the Modi-led coalition will ensure continuation in reform measures initiated during the NDA's first term.

Among the Sensex constituents, 26 stocks rose and 4 counters fell.

ICICI Bank topped the Sensex gainers' chart, spurting 5.09 per cent, followed by L&T, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Tata Motors, rising up to 4.60 per cent.

Bucking the overall trend, NTPC, HCL Tech, TCS and HUL ended in the red.

The Sensex started on a positive note at 39,076.28 in the morning. It shuttled between a high of 39,476.97 and low of 38,824.26 during the session. It finally settled the day at 39,434.72, higher by 623.33 points, or 1.61 per cent.

The NSE Nifty opened at 11,748.00 and hit a high of 11,859.00 and a low of 11,658.10 during the day. It closed at 11,844.10, showing a rise of 187.05 points, or 1.60 per cent.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices traded in the green, led by realty, capital goods, industrials, telecom and auto — gaining as much as 4.25 per cent.

In the broader market, small-cap and mid-cap indices outperformed the benchmark Sensex. BSE Smallcap index soared 2.43 per cent, midcap climbed 2.09 per cent and largecap advanced 1.61 per cent. Overall, 1,827 stocks advanced and 695 declined on the BSE.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors globally remained cautious over the ongoing trade tussle between the US and China. PTI
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,434.72 +623.33 ( +1.61%)

NIFTY 50

11,844.10 +187.05 ( +1.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Reliance 1,336.85 0.22
SBI 355.35 3.84
IndusInd Bank 1,648.90 3.14
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
GRUH Finance 313.30 -4.42
Reliance 1,336.80 0.07
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
SpiceJet 141.55 9.64
SBI 354.60 3.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.75 5.09
Larsen 1,544.15 4.61
Zee Entertain 376.85 4.55
JSW Steel 288.00 4.37
Bharti Airtel 353.20 4.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 353.35 4.42
Larsen 1,543.65 4.60
ICICI Bank 431.50 5.09
SBI 354.60 3.59
M&M 663.90 3.82
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 735.85 -1.00
NTPC 129.15 -0.54
TCS 2,048.00 -0.29
HUL 1,749.60 -0.24
HCL Tech 1,065.95 -0.04
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 129.20 -0.54
HCL Tech 1,061.65 -0.46
TCS 2,049.65 -0.20
HUL 1,749.20 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram