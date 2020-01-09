Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Zooms 635 Points, Nifty Reclaims 12,200 as US-Iran Conflict Appears to Cool Off

The 30-share BSE index surged 634.61 points, or 1.55 per cent, to finish at 41,452.35. Similarly, the broader Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 12,215.90.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 635 points on Thursday as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off.

The 30-share BSE index surged 634.61 points, or 1.55 per cent, to finish at 41,452.35. Similarly, the broader Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 12,215.90.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.80 per cent, followed by SBI, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.

TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC and Sun Pharma were the only laggards, shedding up to 1.73 per cent.

According to analysts, domestic investor sentiment turned positive after US President Donald Trump offered to "embrace peace" with Iran.

Further, market mood was also buoyed after China said its Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.40 per cent to USD 65.70 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 71.43 per US dollar (intra-day).

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 2.31 per cent higher.

European markets too started with significant gains.

