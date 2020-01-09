Sensex Zooms 635 Points, Nifty Reclaims 12,200 as US-Iran Conflict Appears to Cool Off
The 30-share BSE index surged 634.61 points, or 1.55 per cent, to finish at 41,452.35. Similarly, the broader Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 12,215.90.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex soared 635 points on Thursday as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US-Iran conflict appeared to cool off.
The 30-share BSE index surged 634.61 points, or 1.55 per cent, to finish at 41,452.35. Similarly, the broader Nifty surged 190.55 points, or 1.58 per cent, to 12,215.90.
ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.80 per cent, followed by SBI, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries.
TCS, HCL Tech, NTPC and Sun Pharma were the only laggards, shedding up to 1.73 per cent.
According to analysts, domestic investor sentiment turned positive after US President Donald Trump offered to "embrace peace" with Iran.
Further, market mood was also buoyed after China said its Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington next week for the signing of an interim trade deal.
Brent crude oil futures rose 0.40 per cent to USD 65.70 per barrel.
The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 71.43 per US dollar (intra-day).
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 2.31 per cent higher.
European markets too started with significant gains.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Avenue Supermar
|1,882.85
|2.92
|ICICI Bank
|545.85
|3.80
|HUL
|1,935.25
|0.31
|Indiabulls Hsg
|322.80
|4.15
|Sadbhav Infra
|37.25
|0.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|192.05
|5.18
|ICICI Bank
|545.85
|3.80
|SBI
|330.25
|3.25
|M&M
|541.05
|3.14
|IndusInd Bank
|1,502.60
|3.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,216.00
|-1.73
|HCL Tech
|580.10
|-0.95
|NTPC
|119.65
|-0.25
|Sun Pharma
|439.80
|-0.07
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dog Wears Helmet While Riding on Motorcycle and Internet Cannot Keep Calm About it
- 'Welcome to My Divorce': Pakistani Artist's Parody Card Calls Out Glam Desi Shaadis
- If You Use an iPhone 11 And Have Shot a Great Night Mode Photo, Apple Wants to See It
- First look of James Cameron's Avatar 2 Out, Makes it Worth the Wait
- Fossil Habitually Announces MANY New Smartwatches, But Why Would You Buy Any of Them?