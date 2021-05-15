business

Serum Institute Doing Best to Ramp Up Covid-19 Vaccine Production, Says Adar Poonawalla

File photo of Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Poonawalla was responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal.

Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday. Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

“Yes@sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best to ramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We are grateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’s medical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,"Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Earlier Sajjan Jindal had tweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its Managing Director Krishna Ella: “The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and @BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up their capacities.

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in the forefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage various states.

first published:May 15, 2021, 23:37 IST