Set to Become China's Leading Food Company, PepsiCo Buys Local Snack Brand 'Be & Cheery' For $705 Mn
Founded in 2003, Be & Cheery is one of the largest online snack companies in China and reported revenues of about 5 billion yuan ($711.7 million) in 2019.
Representative image. (Reuters/Mike Blake)
Beijing: PepsiCo Inc has agreed to buy Chinese snack brand Be & Cheery from local jujube maker Haoxiangni Health Food Co Ltd for $705 million, the companies said.
The U.S. multinational food and beverage maker said the acquisition of Be & Cheery, which sells snacks from nuts to dried fruits mainly on Chinese e-commerce platforms, was an important step in its goal to become China's leading consumer-focused food and beverage company.
"Be & Cheery adds direct-to-consumer capability, positioning us to capitalise on continued growth in e-commerce, and a local brand that is able to stretch across a broad portfolio of products, through both online and offline channels," Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Greater China, said in a statement on Sunday.
"We also expect to leverage Be & Cheery's innovation and consumer insights capabilities to drive innovation in other key PepsiCo growth markets."
Haoxiangni, which is based in the eastern city of Hangzhou, said in a separate filing that it had decided to sell as it wanted to focus on the jujube business.
Founded in 2003, Be & Cheery is one of the largest online snack companies in China and reported revenues of about 5 billion yuan ($711.7 million) in 2019, the companies said.
The transaction is subject to a Haoxiangni shareholder vote, certain regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|1,922.90
|-0.25
|Varun Beverages
|808.00
|-1.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|330.80
|-2.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,468.20
|-4.24
|Reliance
|1,444.85
|-2.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|415.35
|-6.39
|Tata Motors
|150.60
|-4.95
|ONGC
|98.00
|-4.72
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,468.20
|-4.24
|Titan Company
|1,277.40
|-3.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On J Jayalalithaa's Birth Anniversary, Kangana Ranaut's New Thalaivi Still Goes Viral
- Arti Singh Wishes Happy Birthday to Her 'Jigar Ka Tukda' Karan Singh Grover on Instagram
- Gaming in India Will be Bigger Than Music, Movies & TV Shows Put Together, Says Mukesh Ambani
- Desi Cricket Fans Roast Team India With Brutal Memes After Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand
- How Far? Desis are Googling Distance from America to India Ahead of Donald Trump's Visit