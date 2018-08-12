GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Seven of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,499 Crore in M-Cap

The gainers list comprised Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their m-cap for the week ended Friday.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Seven of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,499 Crore in M-Cap
In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS was at number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 47,498.74 crore in market capitalisation last week, with RIL topping the chart.

The gainers list comprised Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their m-cap for the week ended Friday.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 17,270.09 crore to Rs 7,63,053.04 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 12,597.94 crore to Rs 5,73,232.26 crore and that of TCS surged Rs 6,317.15 crore to Rs 7,63,360.46 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 5,220.89 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,71,709.07 crore while Infosys saw a gain of Rs 4,608.51 crore to Rs 3,02,545.31 crore.

The market cap of ITC went up by Rs 1,306.69 crore to Rs 3,72,459.79 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 177.47 crore to Rs 3,33,892.33 crore.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation slumped Rs 4,270.16 crore to Rs 2,45,305.58 crore and that of HUL declined Rs 2,326.98 crore to Rs 3,78,529.51 crore.

Maruti's m-cap dipped Rs 1,117.69 crore to Rs 2,76,444.04 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS was at number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 313.07 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 37,869.23.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,869.23 -155.14 ( -0.41%)

Nifty 50

11,429.50 -41.20 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
ICICI Bank 328.60 -4.40 -1.32
Axis Bank 615.50 -5.55 -0.89
Jet Airways 276.10 -25.65 -8.50
TCS 1,993.10 +18.75 +0.95
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
AU Small Financ 694.60 +51.00 +7.92
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
HDFC 1,975.40 -2.15 -0.11
Jet Airways 276.40 -25.30 -8.39
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 28,997.70 +1,558.95 +5.68
BPCL 401.60 +12.65 +3.25
HPCL 286.15 +5.70 +2.03
M&M 945.95 +12.75 +1.37
Hero Motocorp 3,319.40 +38.05 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 3,321.40 +46.25 +1.41
M&M 945.00 +11.75 +1.26
TCS 1,993.85 +19.30 +0.98
ITC 304.70 +2.85 +0.94
Kotak Mahindra 1,286.80 +9.10 +0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.95 -4.08
GAIL 362.95 -12.60 -3.36
Sun Pharma 554.00 -17.45 -3.05
Tata Motors 250.10 -7.75 -3.01
Vedanta 223.70 -6.90 -2.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 304.45 -12.00 -3.79
Sun Pharma 553.60 -17.10 -3.00
Vedanta 223.65 -6.85 -2.97
Tata Motors 250.25 -7.25 -2.82
Larsen 1,264.90 -21.45 -1.67
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...