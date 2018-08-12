Seven of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,499 Crore in M-Cap

Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 47,498.74 crore in market capitalisation last week, with RIL topping the chart.The gainers list comprised Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys and SBI, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their m-cap for the week ended Friday.The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 17,270.09 crore to Rs 7,63,053.04 crore.The m-cap of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 12,597.94 crore to Rs 5,73,232.26 crore and that of TCS surged Rs 6,317.15 crore to Rs 7,63,360.46 crore.State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 5,220.89 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 2,71,709.07 crore while Infosys saw a gain of Rs 4,608.51 crore to Rs 3,02,545.31 crore.The market cap of ITC went up by Rs 1,306.69 crore to Rs 3,72,459.79 crore and that of HDFC rose by Rs 177.47 crore to Rs 3,33,892.33 crore.On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation slumped Rs 4,270.16 crore to Rs 2,45,305.58 crore and that of HUL declined Rs 2,326.98 crore to Rs 3,78,529.51 crore.Maruti's m-cap dipped Rs 1,117.69 crore to Rs 2,76,444.04 crore.In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS was at number one spot, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.Over the last week, the BSE Sensex recorded a rise of 313.07 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 37,869.23.