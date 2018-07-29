GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seven of 10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 79,929 Crore in m-cap; ITC Shines

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 11:49 PM IST
Representative Image
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued companies together added Rs 79,929 crore in market capitalisation last week in tandem with an overall bullish trend on Dalal Street, with ITC emerging as the biggest gainer.

Barring Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Maruti Suzuki and Kotak Mahindra Bank, rest seven companies, including RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and SBI saw a rise in their market valuations for the week ended Friday.

ITC's market cap soared Rs 35,129.72 crore to Rs 3,69,259.15 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 22,891.57 crore to Rs 2,55,778.68 crore and that of HDFC jumped Rs 11,712.2 crore to Rs 3,45,563.52 crore.

Infosys'm-cap surged Rs 5,722.41 crore to Rs 3,00,219.21 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 3,515.53 crore to Rs 5,82,414.74 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) rose by Rs 665.33 crore to Rs 7,15,772.03 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went up by Rs 292.23 crore to Rs 3,58,798.88 crore.

On the other hand, TCS' valuation slumped Rs 20,234.02 crore to Rs 7,43,930.44 crore.

Also, Kotak Mahindra Bank lost Rs 4,279.27 crore to Rs 2,49,893.89 crore and Maruti's m-cap dipped Rs 2,153.83 crore to Rs 2,81,401.17 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS retained its numero uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a significant rise of 840.48 points, or 2.30 per cent, to close at a fresh lifetime high of 37,336.85.

