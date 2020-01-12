Seven of Top-10 Companies Add Rs 32,020 Cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank, RIL Lead

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 domestic firms rose by Rs 32,020.12 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers.

TCS, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other bluechips which witnessed a rally in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Infosys, SBI and ITC suffered losses.

HDFC Bank added Rs 8,270.31 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 7,02,812.11 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) jumped Rs 6,624.47 crore to Rs 9,81,118.53 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) climbed Rs 5,412.03 crore to Rs 4,22,950.16 crore.

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 5,092.83 crore to Rs 3,21,856.51 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) went up by Rs 5,046.96 crore to Rs 8,30,721.69 crore.

Likewise, ICICI Bank's valuation climbed Rs 985.65 crore to Rs 3,49,517.89 crore and that of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) went up by Rs 587.87 crore to Rs 4,25,020.05 crore.

On the other hand, Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs 3,336.45 crore in its valuation to stand at Rs 3,14,393.82 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 1,338.69 crore to Rs 2,96,520.22 crore and ITC lost Rs 553.1 crore to reach Rs 2,92,528.79 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the top, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HDFC, HUL, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, SBI and ITC.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 135.11 points or 0.32 per cent.

