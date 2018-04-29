English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven of Top 10 Companies Add Rs 69,918 Crore in m-cap
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw rise in their market valuation for the week ended on Friday, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses.
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 69,917.79 crore in market valuation last week, with RIL emerging as the biggest gainer.
While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw rise in their market valuation for the week ended on Friday, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and ONGC suffered losses.
Among gainers, RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 42,255.18 crore to Rs 6,30,185.08 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS jumped Rs 9,265.16 crore to Rs 6,61,348.08 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank soared Rs 6,513.29 crore to Rs 2,26,510.88 crore.
IT bellwether TCS on Thursday became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over USD 100 billion market valuation.
HDFC's m-cap advanced by Rs 4,390.79 crore to Rs 3,11,352.38 crore and that of ITC gained Rs 4,027.42 crore to Rs 3,40,804.94 crore.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose by Rs 1,958.9 crore to Rs 3,19,170.59 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 1,507.05 crore to Rs 2,58,851.82 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank's market cap slumped Rs 9,887.3 crore to Rs 4,98,996.93 crore.
Maruti lost Rs 7,831.42 crore to Rs 2,65,164.37 crore and ONGC shed Rs 2,053.31 crore to Rs 2,31,960.73 crore in m-cap.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, Infosys, ONGC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Over the last week, the Sensex surged 554.12 points, or 1.61 per cent to end at 34,969.70.
