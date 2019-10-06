Take the pledge to vote

Seven of Top 10 Companies Lose over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Market Capitalisation

HDFC Bank faced the biggest hit, followed by Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:32 AM IST
Seven of Top 10 Companies Lose over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Market Capitalisation
Representative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued domestic companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 1 lakh crore in their market valuation last week with HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit by losing over Rs 30,000 crore.

Besides HDFC Bank, the other losers included Reliance Industries (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ITC are among the top 10 firms that saw rise in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

Market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank dropped the most by Rs 30,198.62 crore to Rs 6,50,446.47 crore.

ICICI Bank's market value slid by Rs 22,866.93 crore to Rs 2,67,265.32 crore and Kotak Mahindra Bank tumbled by Rs 15,624.6 crore to Rs 2,98,413.27 crore.

Similarly, market valuation of HUL tanked by Rs 14,287.76 crore to Rs 4,20,774.52 crore, while HDFC lost Rs 10,178.84 crore from its m-cap, standing at Rs 3,41,349.33 crore.

Besides, Bajaj Finance dropped by Rs 9,437.91 crore to Rs 2,26,309.37 crore and the valuation of RIL stood at Rs 8,28,808.67 crore, a loss of Rs 824.08 crore.

In contrast, valuation of TCS jumped Rs 8,236.49 crore to Rs 7,79,989.45 crore and that of Infosys rose Rs 4,681.59 crore to Rs 3,40,704.24 crore.

The m-cap of ITC advanced Rs 5,344.62crore to Rs 3,16,069.96 crore.

In terms of ranking of top-10 firms, RIL retained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance, which pipped State Bank of India to acquire the tenth position.

During the week, Sensex plummeted 1,149.26 points or 2.96 percent, while Nifty declined 337.65 points or 2.93 percent.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,673.31 -433.56 ( -1.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,174.75 -139.25 ( -1.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.82
SBI 249.95 -1.65
HDFC 1,978.30 0.19
BPCL 515.55 -3.02
HDFC Bank 1,189.70 -2.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.94
SBI 249.90 -2.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
BPCL 515.20 -3.14
Indiabulls Hsg 245.45 -7.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.55 1.13
Infosys 793.45 1.00
TCS 2,079.35 0.93
Tech Mahindra 708.15 0.80
Wipro 237.70 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.60 1.01
Infosys 793.25 0.99
TCS 2,078.65 0.96
NTPC 117.45 0.60
IndusInd Bank 1,264.00 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 236.85 -5.84
UltraTechCement 3,979.55 -4.03
Grasim 654.40 -3.72
Titan Company 1,250.90 -3.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,563.15 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,562.35 -3.32
ICICI Bank 413.75 -3.17
HDFC Bank 1,188.95 -2.79
Tata Motors 119.55 -2.37
Larsen 1,424.15 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

