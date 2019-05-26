English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Seven of Top 10 firms Add Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore in M-cap; RIL Shines
The 30-share BSE Sensex touched its lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,124.96 on Thursday, the day election results were announced.
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
New Delhi: Seven of the 10 most valued Indian firms together added Rs 1.42 lakh crore in market valuation last week, propelled by a broad rally in the equity markets amid the ruling BJP's emphatic victory in the general elections.
The 30-share BSE Sensex touched its lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,124.96 on Thursday, the day election results were announced.
Market mood was buoyant after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Boosted by the upbeat trading sentiment, the cumulative market valuation of seven of the top-10 companies advanced by Rs 1,42,468.1 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the country's most valued firm, emerged as the best performer among the top-10 entities. Its market valuation zoomed by Rs 45,069.66 crore to Rs 8,47,385.77 crore for the week ended Friday.
SBI was the second best performer, adding Rs 31,816.24 to its market capitalisation (m-cap) to reach Rs 3,16,466.72 crore.
The m-cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 26,586.43crore to Rs 2,78,269.34 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 23,024.22 crore to Rs 3,66,235.80 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 10,157.84 crore to reach Rs 2,88,981.46 crore.
The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose by Rs 2,911.52 crore to Rs 3,78,650.09 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 2,902.17crore to Rs 6,46,462.22 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 17,523.6 crore to Rs 7,69,107.53 crore and that of ITC slipped Rs 13,791 crore to Rs 3,55,684.20 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys fell by Rs 6,269.42 crore to Rs 3,09,953.84 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The 30-share BSE Sensex touched its lifetime (intra-day) high of 40,124.96 on Thursday, the day election results were announced.
Market mood was buoyant after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over 300 seats on its own out of 542 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Boosted by the upbeat trading sentiment, the cumulative market valuation of seven of the top-10 companies advanced by Rs 1,42,468.1 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the country's most valued firm, emerged as the best performer among the top-10 entities. Its market valuation zoomed by Rs 45,069.66 crore to Rs 8,47,385.77 crore for the week ended Friday.
SBI was the second best performer, adding Rs 31,816.24 to its market capitalisation (m-cap) to reach Rs 3,16,466.72 crore.
The m-cap of ICICI Bank climbed Rs 26,586.43crore to Rs 2,78,269.34 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 23,024.22 crore to Rs 3,66,235.80 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 10,157.84 crore to reach Rs 2,88,981.46 crore.
The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose by Rs 2,911.52 crore to Rs 3,78,650.09 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 2,902.17crore to Rs 6,46,462.22 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) dropped by Rs 17,523.6 crore to Rs 7,69,107.53 crore and that of ITC slipped Rs 13,791 crore to Rs 3,55,684.20 crore.
The m-cap of Infosys fell by Rs 6,269.42 crore to Rs 3,09,953.84 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was placed at the number one position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Reliance
|1,336.85
|0.22
|SBI
|355.35
|3.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,648.90
|3.14
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GRUH Finance
|313.30
|-4.42
|Reliance
|1,336.80
|0.07
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|SpiceJet
|141.55
|9.64
|SBI
|354.60
|3.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.75
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,544.15
|4.61
|Zee Entertain
|376.85
|4.55
|JSW Steel
|288.00
|4.37
|Bharti Airtel
|353.20
|4.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|431.50
|5.09
|Larsen
|1,543.65
|4.60
|Bharti Airtel
|353.30
|4.40
|Vedanta
|163.85
|4.20
|Tata Motors
|182.15
|4.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|735.85
|-1.00
|NTPC
|129.15
|-0.54
|TCS
|2,048.00
|-0.29
|HUL
|1,749.60
|-0.24
|HCL Tech
|1,065.95
|-0.04
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|129.20
|-0.54
|HCL Tech
|1,061.65
|-0.46
|TCS
|2,049.65
|-0.20
|HUL
|1,749.20
|-0.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Worked on My Batting and Shot Selection During IPL: Jadeja
- Philips 6700 Ambilight Review: You Will Enjoy What You See on The Screen, And Behind it Too
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results