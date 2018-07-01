English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Seven of Top-10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,527 Crore in Market Cap
New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 47,527.32 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.
While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest seven firms - including HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - emerged as the gainers.
The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.
Infosys valuation zoomed Rs 13,170.29 crore to Rs 2,85,410.81 crore.
HUL's market cap surged Rs 7,424.69 crore to Rs 3,55,400.40 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,014.58 crore to Rs 5,48,969.50 crore.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,107.53 crore to Rs 2,55,753.14 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,158.68 crore to Rs 3,20,813.23 crore.
ITC's m-cap advanced by Rs 1,098.39 crore to Rs 3,24,695.27 crore.
In contrast, RIL's valuation slumped by Rs 24,881.06 crore to Rs 6,16,499.94 crore.
State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 12,449.8 crore to Rs 2,31,414.55 crore and Maruti Rs 2,069.25 crore to Rs 2,66,470.86 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the SBI.
Over the last week, the Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 35,423.48.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.45
|-22.40
|-1.05
|Reliance
|972.45
|+27.50
|+2.91
|HDFC
|1,908.10
|+30.10
|+1.60
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Infosys
|1,307.20
|+17.60
|+1.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|372.00
|+9.95
|+2.75
|L&T Finance
|151.45
|+2.70
|+1.82
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
|Minda Corp
|166.95
|+4.15
|+2.55
|IDBI Bank
|54.90
|+5.00
|+10.02
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|340.25
|+20.70
|+6.48
|Titan Company
|878.50
|+42.15
|+5.04
|Hindalco
|230.50
|+9.45
|+4.28
|Tata Steel
|567.75
|+19.30
|+3.52
|Bajaj Auto
|2,810.30
|+94.30
|+3.47
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|567.85
|+19.80
|+3.61
|Bajaj Auto
|2,811.15
|+92.95
|+3.42
|Yes Bank
|339.60
|+10.40
|+3.16
|Reliance
|972.95
|+28.25
|+2.99
|Larsen
|1,271.30
|+35.30
|+2.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,235.05
|-60.70
|-2.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,932.20
|-35.40
|-1.80
|Tech Mahindra
|655.45
|-8.80
|-1.32
|Hero Motocorp
|3,473.50
|-42.55
|-1.21
|M&M
|897.70
|-10.05
|-1.11
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,939.30
|-28.60
|-1.45
|Hero Motocorp
|3,472.05
|-41.80
|-1.19
|HDFC Bank
|2,108.05
|-24.85
|-1.17
|M&M
|896.80
|-10.45
|-1.15
|Sun Pharma
|560.55
|-4.70
|-0.83
