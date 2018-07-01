GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Seven of Top-10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,527 Crore in Market Cap

IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys have emerged as the biggest gainers. The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Seven of Top-10 Most Valued Companies Add Rs 47,527 Crore in Market Cap
The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore. (Representative image)
New Delhi: Seven of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 47,527.32 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

While Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Maruti Suzuki India and SBI suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest seven firms - including HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) - emerged as the gainers.

The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 13,553.16 crore to Rs 7,07,214.41 crore.

Infosys valuation zoomed Rs 13,170.29 crore to Rs 2,85,410.81 crore.

HUL's market cap surged Rs 7,424.69 crore to Rs 3,55,400.40 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 7,014.58 crore to Rs 5,48,969.50 crore.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,107.53 crore to Rs 2,55,753.14 crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,158.68 crore to Rs 3,20,813.23 crore.

ITC's m-cap advanced by Rs 1,098.39 crore to Rs 3,24,695.27 crore.

In contrast, RIL's valuation slumped by Rs 24,881.06 crore to Rs 6,16,499.94 crore.

State Bank of India (SBI) lost Rs 12,449.8 crore to Rs 2,31,414.55 crore and Maruti Rs 2,069.25 crore to Rs 2,66,470.86 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the SBI.

Over the last week, the Sensex registered a fall of 266.12 points, or 0.75 per cent, to end at 35,423.48.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,423.48 +385.84 ( +1.10%)

Nifty 50

10,714.30 +125.20 ( +1.18%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,108.45 -22.40 -1.05
Reliance 972.45 +27.50 +2.91
HDFC 1,908.10 +30.10 +1.60
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Infosys 1,307.20 +17.60 +1.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 372.00 +9.95 +2.75
L&T Finance 151.45 +2.70 +1.82
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
Minda Corp 166.95 +4.15 +2.55
IDBI Bank 54.90 +5.00 +10.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 340.25 +20.70 +6.48
Titan Company 878.50 +42.15 +5.04
Hindalco 230.50 +9.45 +4.28
Tata Steel 567.75 +19.30 +3.52
Bajaj Auto 2,810.30 +94.30 +3.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 567.85 +19.80 +3.61
Bajaj Auto 2,811.15 +92.95 +3.42
Yes Bank 339.60 +10.40 +3.16
Reliance 972.95 +28.25 +2.99
Larsen 1,271.30 +35.30 +2.86
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,235.05 -60.70 -2.64
IndusInd Bank 1,932.20 -35.40 -1.80
Tech Mahindra 655.45 -8.80 -1.32
Hero Motocorp 3,473.50 -42.55 -1.21
M&M 897.70 -10.05 -1.11
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,939.30 -28.60 -1.45
Hero Motocorp 3,472.05 -41.80 -1.19
HDFC Bank 2,108.05 -24.85 -1.17
M&M 896.80 -10.45 -1.15
Sun Pharma 560.55 -4.70 -0.83
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery