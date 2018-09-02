English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Seven of Top 10 Most-Valued Companies Add Rs 76,227 Crore in M-Cap
The market cap of ITC soared Rs 11,506.29 crore to Rs 3,90,363.29 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 7,630.89 crore to Rs 2,75,635.89 crore.
(Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 76,227 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.
While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest of the seven firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw rise in their valuation.
The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 20,685.2 crore to Rs 5,59,888.20 crore. TCS' m-cap soared Rs 13,783.49 crore to Rs 7,95,654.49 crore and Infosys saw its valuation surge by Rs 13,125.57 crore to Rs 3,14,523.57 crore.
The market cap of ITC soared Rs 11,506.29 crore to Rs 3,90,363.29 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 7,630.89 crore to Rs 2,75,635.89 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,881.34 crore to Rs 2,45,062.34 crore in its m-cap and HDFC gained Rs 3,614.2 crore to Rs 3,26,652.20 crore.
On the other hand, RIL's valuation plunged Rs 23,352.34 crore to Rs 7,86,470.66 crore.
The m-cap of Maruti dropped Rs 1,998.22 crore to Rs 2,74,809.78 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 1,458.57 crore to Rs 3,84,224.43 crore.
In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07 on Friday.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|343.50
|-18.25
|-5.04
|Page Industries
|34,416.75
|-795.70
|-2.26
|Reliance
|1,241.65
|-32.80
|-2.57
|Sun Pharma
|652.85
|+12.90
|+2.02
|HDFC Bank
|2,061.20
|-4.90
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,440.00
|+22.50
|+1.59
|Yes Bank
|343.40
|-18.50
|-5.11
|Reliance
|1,240.95
|-33.15
|-2.60
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,097.25
|-115.15
|-1.25
|Novartis India
|944.70
|+72.20
|+8.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,492.00
|+111.85
|+4.70
|Tech Mahindra
|765.80
|+33.90
|+4.63
|Lupin
|931.45
|+37.80
|+4.23
|Tata Motors
|267.50
|+8.15
|+3.14
|HCL Tech
|1,046.45
|+29.90
|+2.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|267.10
|+7.45
|+2.87
|Power Grid Corp
|200.60
|+4.65
|+2.37
|Sun Pharma
|652.20
|+12.70
|+1.99
|Bajaj Auto
|2,746.35
|+44.55
|+1.65
|Infosys
|1,440.00
|+22.50
|+1.59
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|343.50
|-18.25
|-5.04
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,747.80
|-182.10
|-2.63
|Reliance
|1,241.65
|-32.80
|-2.57
|Bajaj Finance
|2,856.60
|-70.15
|-2.40
|M&M
|965.30
|-17.65
|-1.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|343.40
|-18.50
|-5.11
|Reliance
|1,240.95
|-33.15
|-2.60
|M&M
|965.25
|-17.15
|-1.75
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,097.25
|-115.15
|-1.25
|Vedanta
|227.20
|-2.60
|-1.13
