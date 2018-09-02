GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Seven of Top 10 Most-Valued Companies Add Rs 76,227 Crore in M-Cap

The market cap of ITC soared Rs 11,506.29 crore to Rs 3,90,363.29 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 7,630.89 crore to Rs 2,75,635.89 crore.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
Seven of Top 10 Most-Valued Companies Add Rs 76,227 Crore in M-Cap
(Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Seven of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies together added Rs 76,227 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

While Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), HUL and Maruti Suzuki India suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, rest of the seven firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw rise in their valuation.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 20,685.2 crore to Rs 5,59,888.20 crore. TCS' m-cap soared Rs 13,783.49 crore to Rs 7,95,654.49 crore and Infosys saw its valuation surge by Rs 13,125.57 crore to Rs 3,14,523.57 crore.

The market cap of ITC soared Rs 11,506.29 crore to Rs 3,90,363.29 crore and that of SBI climbed Rs 7,630.89 crore to Rs 2,75,635.89 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,881.34 crore to Rs 2,45,062.34 crore in its m-cap and HDFC gained Rs 3,614.2 crore to Rs 3,26,652.20 crore.

On the other hand, RIL's valuation plunged Rs 23,352.34 crore to Rs 7,86,470.66 crore.

The m-cap of Maruti dropped Rs 1,998.22 crore to Rs 2,74,809.78 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dipped Rs 1,458.57 crore to Rs 3,84,224.43 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex rose by 393.27 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 38,645.07 on Friday.
S&P BSE Sensex

38,645.07 -45.03 ( -0.12%)

Nifty 50

11,680.50 +3.70 ( +0.03%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Page Industries 34,416.75 -795.70 -2.26
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Sun Pharma 652.85 +12.90 +2.02
HDFC Bank 2,061.20 -4.90 -0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Novartis India 944.70 +72.20 +8.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,492.00 +111.85 +4.70
Tech Mahindra 765.80 +33.90 +4.63
Lupin 931.45 +37.80 +4.23
Tata Motors 267.50 +8.15 +3.14
HCL Tech 1,046.45 +29.90 +2.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 267.10 +7.45 +2.87
Power Grid Corp 200.60 +4.65 +2.37
Sun Pharma 652.20 +12.70 +1.99
Bajaj Auto 2,746.35 +44.55 +1.65
Infosys 1,440.00 +22.50 +1.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.50 -18.25 -5.04
Bajaj Finserv 6,747.80 -182.10 -2.63
Reliance 1,241.65 -32.80 -2.57
Bajaj Finance 2,856.60 -70.15 -2.40
M&M 965.30 -17.65 -1.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 343.40 -18.50 -5.11
Reliance 1,240.95 -33.15 -2.60
M&M 965.25 -17.15 -1.75
Maruti Suzuki 9,097.25 -115.15 -1.25
Vedanta 227.20 -2.60 -1.13
See all Top Losers »

Loading...