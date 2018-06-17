English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Seven of Top 10 Valued Companies Add Rs 73,872 Crore in Market-Cap
Seven of 10 most valued companies added Rs 73,871.79 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that became the first bluechip to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 7 lakh crore.
(Representative image)
New Delhi: Seven of 10 most valued companies added Rs 73,871.79 crore to their total market valuation last week, led by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that became the first bluechip to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 7 lakh crore.
While TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HUL, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were on the gainers side, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week to June 15.
TCS' market valuation surged Rs 35,701.47 crore to Rs 7,05,012.98 crore -- becoming the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.
The m-cap of RIL soared Rs 19,292.76 crore to Rs 6,42,363.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) gained Rs 5,671.31 crore to Rs 3,50,929 crore.
Infosysvaluation jumped Rs 4,521.14 crore to Rs 2,79,666.55 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 4,328.43 crore to Rs 2,47,701.93 crore.
The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,151.27 crore to Rs 2,55,495.82 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 205.41 crore to Rs 2,70,437.17 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs 5,050.4 crore to Rs 5,28,652.06 crore.
The m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 4,088.44 crore to Rs 3,22,803.60 crore and that of HDFC went down by Rs 1,352.88 crore to Rs 3,07,755.97 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.
Over the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 178.47 points, or 0.50 per cent to end at 35,622.
Also Watch
While TCS, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), HUL, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI were on the gainers side, HDFC Bank, ITC and HDFC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) during the week to June 15.
TCS' market valuation surged Rs 35,701.47 crore to Rs 7,05,012.98 crore -- becoming the first company to close the trading session with a market valuation of over Rs 7 lakh crore.
The m-cap of RIL soared Rs 19,292.76 crore to Rs 6,42,363.07 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) gained Rs 5,671.31 crore to Rs 3,50,929 crore.
Infosysvaluation jumped Rs 4,521.14 crore to Rs 2,79,666.55 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) advanced by Rs 4,328.43 crore to Rs 2,47,701.93 crore.
The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose by Rs 4,151.27 crore to Rs 2,55,495.82 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 205.41 crore to Rs 2,70,437.17 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation plunged Rs 5,050.4 crore to Rs 5,28,652.06 crore.
The m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 4,088.44 crore to Rs 3,22,803.60 crore and that of HDFC went down by Rs 1,352.88 crore to Rs 3,07,755.97 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.
Over the last week, the BSE Sensex advanced 178.47 points, or 0.50 per cent to end at 35,622.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Rupsha Bhadra
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
-
Thursday 14 June , 2018
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Saturday 16 June , 2018 Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?
Thursday 14 June , 2018 What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|ICICI Bank
|282.50
|-2.25
|-0.79
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|Reliance
|1,014.20
|+6.25
|+0.62
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,191.35
|+5.95
|+0.50
|Torrent Pharma
|1,480.30
|+32.90
|+2.27
|Jubilant Food
|2,760.60
|+39.85
|+1.46
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|611.60
|+23.55
|+4.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,349.85
|+80.45
|+3.54
|Infosys
|1,281.25
|+41.55
|+3.35
|TCS
|1,840.05
|+52.50
|+2.94
|UPL
|700.70
|+15.80
|+2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,351.10
|+82.70
|+3.65
|Infosys
|1,280.45
|+41.75
|+3.37
|TCS
|1,841.45
|+49.20
|+2.75
|Sun Pharma
|571.05
|+11.40
|+2.04
|Reliance
|1,013.85
|+6.35
|+0.63
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|237.40
|-7.35
|-3.00
|IOC
|167.75
|-3.80
|-2.22
|UltraTechCement
|3,691.65
|-75.35
|-2.00
|Yes Bank
|330.65
|-6.55
|-1.94
|SBI
|277.45
|-5.15
|-1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|330.55
|-6.45
|-1.91
|SBI
|277.55
|-5.15
|-1.82
|ONGC
|165.45
|-3.05
|-1.81
|Coal India
|279.05
|-4.50
|-1.59
|NTPC
|156.05
|-2.30
|-1.45
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Muttiah Muralitharan Rejects Sri Lanka Cricket's Offer
- Shirish Kunder Takes a Dig at Delhi L-G, LG India's Reply Leaves Twitter in Splits
- The Tippling Point | Learning the Craft of Building the Perfect Beer
- Suzuki Jimny Global Launch Soon, Next Maruti Gypsy for India?
- Isuzu D-Max X-Power Version Unveiled, Gets Black and Yellow Styling Updates