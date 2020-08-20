SGX teams up with FTSE Russell for multi-asset derivatives products

SINGAPORE Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) has expanded its partnership with global index provider FTSE Russell, under which both parties will jointly develop and market Asian and emerging markets focused, multi-asset index derivatives products.

“In the next few months, you will see a series of product launches on the back of this agreement,” Loh Boon Chye, SGX’s CEO told reporters on Thursday.

The move by SGX comes just three months after index provider MSCI Inc said it would shift licensing of many Asian derivatives to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd from Feb. 2021, dealing a blow to SGX’s lucrative derivatives business.

SGX’s suite of equities, commodities and forex derivative products have helped power its earnings growth over the past few years.

SGX and FTSE Russell said the new core products will be anchored around FTSE Russell’s global benchmark indexes for fixed Income, listed real Estate, global equities and currencies.

FTSE Russell is a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group .

