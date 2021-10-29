Shaktikanta Das Reappointed as RBI Governor for Another Term of Three Years

Shaktikanta Das has been reappointed as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for another term of three years. The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday. The re-appointment will be effective from December 10, 2021 when Das’ current term ends as RBI chief. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the official statement mentioned.

Shaktikanta Das took charge as the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India on December 12. A veteran bureaucrat, Das has held many important positions in the central and state governments in the areas of finance, taxation, industries, infrastructure, etc. Prior to this appointment, he was the secretary of department of revenue and department of economic affairs at ministry of finance.

During his 38-year long career, he served as secretary revenue and subsequently economic affairs in the ministry of finance. Das was secretary in the department of economic affairs when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the high-value currency ban in November 2016.

Das was directly associated with the preparation of as many as eight Union Budgets during his tenure in the ministry of finance. Prior to his role as RBI chief, Das was a member of the fifteenth finance commission and represented India at the G-20 in a role of a sherpa. He is a 1980 batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre.

Under Das, India’s central bank eased rate to support growth and maintain liquidity during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic.

