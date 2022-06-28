CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Passes Away At 93

Pallonji Mistry has been credited behind the success of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a business firm of 18 companies that has national and global presence.

Business Desk

Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji group, passed away late last night at his residence in Mumbai. He was 93 at the time of passing. Pallonji Mistry, the reclusive business tycoon was credited for the success of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has grown to be one of the largest business groups in the country.

The Indian-born Irish tycoon was the richest person of his nation, and had a net worth of $28.90 billion as per the Bloomberg Billionaire index, as on June 28, 2022.

Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Private Limited is a global, diversified organisation of 18 major companies. Founded in 1865, the company has presence in Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Water, Energy and Financial Services.

first published:June 28, 2022, 08:58 IST