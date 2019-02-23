LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Shareholders of Jet Airways Approve Debt-for-equity Swap

The company, India's biggest full-service carrier, is struggling with competition from budget rivals, high oil prices and a weaker rupee. The share price took a beating in 2018, losing nearly 70 percent of its value.

Reuters

Updated:February 23, 2019, 6:32 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Jet Airways Ltd said late on Friday that its shareholders approved a plan to convert existing debt to equity, paving the way for the troubled company's lenders to infuse funds and nominate directors to its board.

Jet's board last week approved a plan by lenders, led by State Bank of India, for an equity infusion, debt restructuring and the sale or sale-and-lease-back of aircraft.

The plan will mean the lenders will have a bigger holding than any other shareholder.

Currently, Chairman Naresh Goyal owns a 51 percent stake in the company and Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways owns 24 percent.

Jet, which had net debt of 72.99 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) as of end-December, has debt payments looming next month, according to rating agency ICRA. It has been unable to pay pilots' salaries and has outstanding bills to aircraft lessors.

In a regulatory filing, Jet said on Friday that 98 percent of its shareholders voted to increase the share capital to 22 billion rupees ($309.8 million) from 2 billion rupees at a special meeting.

Jet, whose financial woes are set against the backdrop of wider aviation industry problems, has been in the red for four straight quarters.
