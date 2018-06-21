GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shares in PNB Fall After Internal Probe Finds Widespread Lapses

A 162-page internal report, produced by PNB officials tasked with probing the fraud, lays bare widespread risk-control and monitoring lapses in many areas of the bank.

Reuters

Updated:June 21, 2018, 12:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shares in PNB Fall After Internal Probe Finds Widespread Lapses
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi: Shares in Punjab National Bank fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday after the bank's internal investigation into its $2 billion fraud found widespread risk-control and monitoring lapses in many areas of the bank.

PNB, India's second-biggest state-controlled lender, earlier this year alleged that a handful of staff at a single Mumbai branch issued fake bank guarantees over several years to help two jewellery groups, owned by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, raise billions of dollars in foreign credit and commit India's biggest-ever bank fraud.

However, a 162-page internal report, produced by PNB officials tasked with probing the fraud, lays bare lapses that go far beyond a few branch officers.

It lays out how failings by 54 PNB officials - ranging from clerks to foreign exchange managers, and auditors to heads of regional offices, allowed the fraud to be perpetrated.

PNB shares were down 2.7 percent and trading at 83.95 rupees at 0611 GMT, underperforming both the broader Nifty index and the banking sector index.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,588.38 +41.05 ( +0.12%)

Nifty 50

10,779.05 +7.00 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,034.65 +15.40 +1.51
ICICI Bank 299.25 +6.05 +2.06
HDFC Bank 2,061.75 +5.60 +0.27
TCS 1,824.00 +1.55 +0.09
Tata Steel 566.65 +3.40 +0.60
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 371.45 +5.45 +1.49
Infibeam Incorp 154.50 -0.80 -0.52
Vardhman Text 1,255.00 +49.90 +4.14
Bajaj Auto 2,858.00 -15.30 -0.53
Reliance 1,034.50 +14.55 +1.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 299.25 +6.05 +2.06
Adani Ports 371.45 +5.80 +1.59
Reliance 1,034.65 +15.40 +1.51
Zee Entertain 568.80 +7.90 +1.41
Bajaj Finserv 6,014.95 +67.40 +1.13
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 299.10 +5.85 +1.99
Adani Ports 371.30 +5.30 +1.45
Reliance 1,034.50 +14.55 +1.43
Tata Steel 566.75 +3.45 +0.61
HDFC 1,858.00 +11.45 +0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 159.05 -3.70 -2.27
M&M 886.25 -18.15 -2.01
Power Grid Corp 195.10 -4.05 -2.03
Bharti Infratel 280.05 -5.25 -1.84
Dr Reddys Labs 2,324.10 -43.65 -1.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 195.10 -4.50 -2.25
ONGC 159.25 -3.55 -2.18
Dr Reddys Labs 2,326.60 -42.45 -1.79
M&M 886.75 -15.90 -1.76
SBI 270.85 -2.40 -0.88
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You