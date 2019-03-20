English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Grounds 6 More Planes
As many as 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as the company failed to pay rentals to lessors.
Representative image. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Shares of crisis-hit Jet Airways plunged nearly 7 per cent Wednesday after the company grounded six more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. The stock tumbled 6.59 per cent to Rs 213.95 on BSE. On NSE, shares cracked 6.93 per cent to Rs 213.35.
".... an additional six aircraft (include one aircraft of Jet Lite (India) Ltd) have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline said in a filing to the stock exchanges Tuesday.
Jet Airways has been grappling with acute financial woes and has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds. Meanwhile, in more trouble for the airline, an umbrella body of its domestic pilots Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their dues are not paid by March-end.
