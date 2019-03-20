LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Grounds 6 More Planes

As many as 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as the company failed to pay rentals to lessors.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shares of Crisis-hit Jet Airways Tumble 7 Per Cent After Airline Grounds 6 More Planes
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Shares of crisis-hit Jet Airways plunged nearly 7 per cent Wednesday after the company grounded six more planes due to non-payment of lease rentals. The stock tumbled 6.59 per cent to Rs 213.95 on BSE. On NSE, shares cracked 6.93 per cent to Rs 213.35.

As many as 47 aircraft of the full service carrier are on the ground now as the company failed to pay rentals to lessors.

".... an additional six aircraft (include one aircraft of Jet Lite (India) Ltd) have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements," the airline said in a filing to the stock exchanges Tuesday.

Jet Airways has been grappling with acute financial woes and has been looking at ways to raise fresh funds. Meanwhile, in more trouble for the airline, an umbrella body of its domestic pilots Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1 if their dues are not paid by March-end.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,479.16 +115.69 ( +0.30%)

NIFTY 50

11,543.45 +11.05 ( +0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,375.50 -0.08
Infosys 738.05 2.19
Indiabulls Hsg 732.30 4.92
HDFC 1,995.80 1.42
Axis Bank 759.40 -0.20
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,374.00 1.27
Infosys 738.00 2.29
ICICI Bank 395.10 -0.77
Reliance 1,375.00 -0.02
Yes Bank 251.75 1.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 732.30 4.92
Infosys 738.05 2.19
Hindalco 206.50 2.05
Wipro 261.50 1.57
HDFC 1,995.80 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 738.00 2.29
HDFC 1,996.10 1.44
Larsen 1,374.00 1.27
HDFC Bank 2,298.05 1.34
Yes Bank 251.75 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 276.75 -4.82
Zee Entertain 444.55 -4.55
BPCL 391.30 -4.05
IOC 156.55 -3.78
ONGC 151.25 -3.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 130.05 -3.74
ONGC 151.20 -3.69
Coal India 236.50 -2.71
Tata Steel 513.80 -2.37
Maruti Suzuki 6,735.00 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram