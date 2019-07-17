Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shares of Indian Drugmaker Strides Fall by 5% After US FDA Says Firm Tried to Destroy Quality Records Before Inspection

The destruction of quality-control paperwork and a lack of adequate documentation that its medicines are safe 'raise questions about the effectiveness' of Strides's quality unit, the FDA wrote in its letter.

Reuters

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shares of Indian Drugmaker Strides Fall by 5% After US FDA Says Firm Tried to Destroy Quality Records Before Inspection
Image for representation. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ martinwimmer/ Istock.com)
Loading...

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it found adulteration and “significant violations” of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations at Strides Pharma Sciences Ltd’s plant in Puducherry. Strides shares fell 5% in early trade on Wednesday.

The drugmaker was caught trying to dispose quality-control records, the FDA said in a letter made public on July 16. "Our investigator observed discarded CGMP documents and evidence of uncontrolled shredding of documents," it said.

The FDA’s warning letter dated July 1 comes months after several Indian drugmakers, including Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, were named in a US lawsuit against Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd accusing it of conspiring to inflate drug prices and stifle competition for generic drugs.

Last month, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd was warned by the FDA for ignoring impurities in an active ingredient it produced. Hyderabad-based Aurobindo recalled contaminated valsartan in January and in March.

The destruction of quality-control paperwork and a lack of adequate documentation that its medicines are safe "raise questions about the effectiveness" of Strides's quality unit "and the integrity and accuracy" of its data, Francis Godwin, director of the FDA's Office of Manufacturing Quality, wrote in the letter.

On July 2, Strides shares slumped after it said it received a warning letter from the US FDA, it did not disclose the content of the letter at that time. Strides did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the US FDA was unavailable for further comments outside regular business hours.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,199.46 +68.42 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,679.80 +17.20 ( +0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.20 -3.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,539.20 2.51
Interglobe Avi 1,480.00 2.40
Tata Elxsi 740.50 -9.11
IndusInd Bank 1,481.25 0.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.30 -3.46
Tata Elxsi 740.75 -9.10
RBL Bank 583.60 0.90
Interglobe Avi 1,479.35 2.31
Dewan Housing 55.80 10.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 693.00 2.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,539.20 2.51
UPL 659.15 2.69
Asian Paints 1,391.50 1.40
HCL Tech 1,039.65 1.96
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,540.05 2.50
HCL Tech 1,039.55 1.92
Asian Paints 1,401.55 2.16
Vedanta 167.95 0.66
Infosys 793.65 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.20 -3.51
GAIL 143.35 -2.71
Eicher Motors 18,525.00 -2.71
ONGC 149.40 -1.87
Bharti Airtel 345.00 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 100.30 -3.46
ONGC 149.40 -1.94
Bharti Airtel 345.20 -1.61
Coal India 229.30 -1.50
Tata Motors 167.60 -1.32
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram