Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sheila Dikshit Calls Union Budget 2019 'Disappointing', Says its Full of 'Rhetoric, Tokenism'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Friday, announcing hike in petrol and diesel prices, increase in import duty on dozens of items and more tax on the super-rich, seeking to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sheila Dikshit Calls Union Budget 2019 'Disappointing', Says its Full of 'Rhetoric, Tokenism'
File Photo of Sheila Dixit.
Loading...

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and president of city unit of Congress, Sheila Dikshit, termed the annual budget 2019 as "disappointing" and "devoid of" substance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget Friday, announcing hike in petrol and diesel prices, increase in import duty on dozens of items and more tax on the super-rich, seeking to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.

"It was a disappointing budget - full of rhetoric and tokenism but devoid of substance. Being the capital of India, Delhi has not been getting its due over the last few budgets," Dikshit tweeted after presentation of the budget in Parliament.

The budget kept Delhi's share in central taxes unchanged at Rs 325 crore, although the ruling government had requested the Centre to raise it to Rs 6,000 crore. The total grants for Delhi for 2019-20 are Rs 1,112 crore, including a central assistance of Rs 300 crore for Chandrawal water treatment plant.

Earlier, on the eve of the budget presentation, the three-time former Delhi Chief Minister expected that Delhi's interests would be "well looked after" in it.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 532.65 0.05
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,531.95 2.56
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram