Sheila Dikshit Calls Union Budget 2019 'Disappointing', Says its Full of 'Rhetoric, Tokenism'

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and president of city unit of Congress, Sheila Dikshit, termed the annual budget 2019 as "disappointing" and "devoid of" substance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget Friday, announcing hike in petrol and diesel prices, increase in import duty on dozens of items and more tax on the super-rich, seeking to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.

"It was a disappointing budget - full of rhetoric and tokenism but devoid of substance. Being the capital of India, Delhi has not been getting its due over the last few budgets," Dikshit tweeted after presentation of the budget in Parliament.

The budget kept Delhi's share in central taxes unchanged at Rs 325 crore, although the ruling government had requested the Centre to raise it to Rs 6,000 crore. The total grants for Delhi for 2019-20 are Rs 1,112 crore, including a central assistance of Rs 300 crore for Chandrawal water treatment plant.

Earlier, on the eve of the budget presentation, the three-time former Delhi Chief Minister expected that Delhi's interests would be "well looked after" in it.