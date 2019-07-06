Sheila Dikshit Calls Union Budget 2019 'Disappointing', Says its Full of 'Rhetoric, Tokenism'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget on Friday, announcing hike in petrol and diesel prices, increase in import duty on dozens of items and more tax on the super-rich, seeking to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.
File Photo of Sheila Dixit.
New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister and president of city unit of Congress, Sheila Dikshit, termed the annual budget 2019 as "disappointing" and "devoid of" substance.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget Friday, announcing hike in petrol and diesel prices, increase in import duty on dozens of items and more tax on the super-rich, seeking to spur growth through higher spending and sops for startups, housing and corporates.
"It was a disappointing budget - full of rhetoric and tokenism but devoid of substance. Being the capital of India, Delhi has not been getting its due over the last few budgets," Dikshit tweeted after presentation of the budget in Parliament.
The budget kept Delhi's share in central taxes unchanged at Rs 325 crore, although the ruling government had requested the Centre to raise it to Rs 6,000 crore. The total grants for Delhi for 2019-20 are Rs 1,112 crore, including a central assistance of Rs 300 crore for Chandrawal water treatment plant.
Earlier, on the eve of the budget presentation, the three-time former Delhi Chief Minister expected that Delhi's interests would be "well looked after" in it.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|TCS
|2,163.10
|-3.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,161.65
|-3.61
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.00
|3.27
|Westlife Dev
|295.60
|-3.46
|Natco Pharma
|532.65
|0.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|727.35
|3.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,532.55
|2.64
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.20
|1.30
|SBI
|370.65
|0.88
|ITC
|279.45
|0.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,531.95
|2.56
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,517.60
|1.32
|SBI
|370.60
|0.90
|ITC
|279.45
|0.63
|Bharti Airtel
|364.85
|0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.15
|-8.42
|NTPC
|136.50
|-4.84
|UPL
|665.80
|-4.66
|M&M
|642.05
|-4.48
|Vedanta
|163.65
|-4.33
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|88.20
|-8.36
|NTPC
|136.45
|-4.81
|Vedanta
|163.55
|-4.41
|M&M
|642.30
|-4.41
|Sun Pharma
|375.10
|-4.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Enters Record Books with Scintillating Spell at Lord’s
- With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
- Fifty Customers Leave Restaurant Without Paying for Their Meal Following a False Fire Alarm
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Boston after Smoke Detected Onboard, Battery Pack Being Blamed
- WhatsApp Fake Messages Asking Users to Pay Money if They Want to Continue Using the App
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s