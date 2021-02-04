News18 Logo

Shell Profit Drops To 20-year Low In 2020, Raises Dividend
1-MIN READ

Royal Dutch Shell's 2020 profit dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the pandemic hit energy consumption but the company boosted its dividend again in a sign of confidence.

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell’s 2020 profit dropped to its lowest in at least two decades as the pandemic hit energy consumption but the company boosted its dividend again in a sign of confidence.

Shell’s annual adjusted earnings dropped to $4.8 billion, down 71% from a year earlier.

Its fourth-quarter profit was down 87% from a year earlier and below expectations, dragged down by continued weak energy consumption due to the pandemic.

Shell said it expected to raise its first-quarter dividend by 4% from the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


