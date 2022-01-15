Shifted to a New Home? How To Change or Update Address on Your Voter ID Card Online

If you have recently moved to a new place, you may want to update your address on your voter ID card. Changing your address on your Voter ID card to your new address will not only let you vote in the upcoming election at your new residence but will also help you avail of government schemes as well.

In a few simple steps, you can easily change the address on your Voter ID card online.

Before beginning, please make sure you have a valid address proof to upload when asked. Valid address proof can be your Aadhaar card, Electricity Bills not older than three months, Bank Passbook, Telephone bills, Ration Card, Gas Bill, Driving License, etc

Step 1: Once you have an address proof ready, go to the National Voter Services Portal – nvsp.in

Step 2: Click on the Forms section on the top right.

Step 3: Log in to your account if you are already registered on the portal, if not, register yourself and then log in.

Step 4: Once you are logged in, you will be taken to a list of forms. If not, click on the ‘Forms’ button to open the forms section.

Step 5: Note carefully, if you need to change your address to a different constituency, you need to click on the ‘Form 6’ or if you are moving within your constituency, you need to click on the ‘Form 8A’ option.

Step 6: Once you select the desired form, an application form with various input fields will open. Fill in all the particulars and then press ‘Submit.’

Step 7: Do not forget to verify your details before submitting. Now, you will be asked to upload your address proof. Upload your address proof, complete the declaration if asked and then submit the form.

Step 8: Soon, you will get a reference number that you can use to track down your application. Note it down for future reference.

Step 9: You will receive your updated voter ID card to your new address.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.