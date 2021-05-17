Shilpa Medicare Joins Dr. Reddy's to Manufacture 5 Crore Doses of Sputnik V in a Year

Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare has joined hands with Dr. Reddy’s to manufacture Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Inida. “Shilpa Biologicals Private Limited (SBPL), has entered into a 3 year DefInitive Agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (DRL) for production-supply of the Sputnik V vaccine from its integrated

biologics R&D cum manufacturing center at Dharwad, Karnataka," the pharma copmany said in a regulatory filing.

“The targeted production of the dual vector Sputnik V for the first 12 months is 50 million doses (50 million of Component 1 and 50 million of component 2), from the date of start of commercial production," it further added.

The COVID-19 vaccine will be made at the company’s integrated biologics research and development cum manufacturing centre in Dharwad, Karnataka. Under the agreement, Shilpa Biologicals will be responsible for manufacturing the vaccine, while Dr. Reddy’s is responsible for the distribution/marketing of the vaccine in its marketing territories.

The companies are also exploring the option to manufacture Sputnik Light, a single dose version of the vaccine in the near future, the statement added.

India will receive a total of 250 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V over the next 8-10 months and its production here is expected to begin from July, a top executive at Dr Reddy’s told News18 in an exclusive interview. The vaccine by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute is priced at Rs 948; its retail price of Sputnik V will be Rs 995.40 a dose with 5% GST.

On local manufacturing of Sputnik V, Deepak Sapra, chief executive officer, API & Services at Dr Reddy’s “Local manufacturing is expected to give us the vaccine for commercial usage from July time frame.. after that it will steadily ramp up over the next few months."

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Friday reported 28% year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 554 crore for the quarter ended in March. The drugmaker posted 7% year-on-year increase in revenue to 4,728 crore for the quarter under review.

India will have enough coronavirus vaccine doses to inoculate all citizens by December, VK Paul, the head of the national task force on COVID-19 vaccines said on Thursday. “Overall, 216 crore doses of vaccines will be manufactured in India between August and December, for India and for Indians. There should be no doubt that vaccines will be available for all as we move forward,” Paul said.

