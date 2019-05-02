English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Should You Buy or Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares? This is What Experts Have to Say
Global research firm Citi has a ‘neutral’ rating on the Kotak Mahindra Bank shares, with a target price of Rs 1,460.
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are trading up 1.5% at Rs1,407.80 in afternoon trade on Thursday after the lender on Tuesday said its net profit jumped 25.2% to Rs1,407.80 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs1,124.05 crore during the year-ago quarter. Net interest income (NII) also rose 18% to Rs 3,048 crore against Rs2,580 crore in the same quarter last year.
Most brokerages are bullish on the stock after the results announcement due to the bank’s strong current account and savings account (Casa) ratio, lower provisions and improving asset quality.
CLSA maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,665. The brokerage firm said since Kotak Mahindra Bank has continued to outperform peers on Casa and asset quality, the premium valuation of the stock is partly justified. It expected that a steady rise in earnings and quality will further support the bank’s premium valuation.
Global research firm Citi has a ‘neutral’ rating on the shares, with a target price of Rs 1,460. It said standalone profit after tax has come in line with consensus.
Deutshce Bank has a ‘buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with target price of Rs1,550. Deutshce Bank said that the numbers of insurance business were a positive surprise, while the banking business remains steady. Deutsche Bank has reduced consolidated earnings estimate by 2-3% for FY20-21.
Morgan Stanley was ‘overweight’ on Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a target of Rs1,600 per share. It said the key positive was strong Return on Enterprise Value (RoEV) and higher margin in insurance business. Though, it lowered earnings forecast by 5%.
Macquarie gave an ‘outperform’ call on Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a target of Rs1,445 per share. Macquarie said it was impressed with the 52.5% Casa ratio. But it noted that the loan growth modest and lagged behind that of retail-focussed peers such as HDFC Bank.
However, global brokerage firm Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’, saying the consolidated return-on-equity (RoE) remains capped at below 16%. According to the firm, the valuations are expensive at the current levels. Jefferies has a target price of Rs1,175 on the stock.
Most brokerages are bullish on the stock after the results announcement due to the bank’s strong current account and savings account (Casa) ratio, lower provisions and improving asset quality.
CLSA maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,665. The brokerage firm said since Kotak Mahindra Bank has continued to outperform peers on Casa and asset quality, the premium valuation of the stock is partly justified. It expected that a steady rise in earnings and quality will further support the bank’s premium valuation.
Global research firm Citi has a ‘neutral’ rating on the shares, with a target price of Rs 1,460. It said standalone profit after tax has come in line with consensus.
Deutshce Bank has a ‘buy’ rating on Kotak Mahindra Bank with target price of Rs1,550. Deutshce Bank said that the numbers of insurance business were a positive surprise, while the banking business remains steady. Deutsche Bank has reduced consolidated earnings estimate by 2-3% for FY20-21.
Morgan Stanley was ‘overweight’ on Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a target of Rs1,600 per share. It said the key positive was strong Return on Enterprise Value (RoEV) and higher margin in insurance business. Though, it lowered earnings forecast by 5%.
Macquarie gave an ‘outperform’ call on Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a target of Rs1,445 per share. Macquarie said it was impressed with the 52.5% Casa ratio. But it noted that the loan growth modest and lagged behind that of retail-focussed peers such as HDFC Bank.
However, global brokerage firm Jefferies downgraded the stock to ‘underperform’, saying the consolidated return-on-equity (RoE) remains capped at below 16%. According to the firm, the valuations are expensive at the current levels. Jefferies has a target price of Rs1,175 on the stock.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.75
|3.42
|Reliance
|1,405.05
|0.88
|HDFC Bank
|2,355.80
|1.65
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,683.25
|0.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,406.35
|1.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.80
|3.45
|ICICI Bank
|394.60
|-3.23
|Reliance
|1,405.10
|0.96
|Infosys
|729.85
|-2.68
|ITC
|304.65
|1.03
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.75
|3.42
|Bharti Infratel
|270.85
|3.16
|Power Grid Corp
|190.20
|2.04
|HDFC Bank
|2,355.80
|1.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,551.70
|1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|173.80
|3.45
|Power Grid Corp
|189.80
|1.88
|HDFC Bank
|2,353.95
|1.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,551.60
|1.55
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,407.70
|1.49
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,783.05
|-3.90
|Zee Entertain
|418.45
|-3.27
|Tata Motors
|207.30
|-3.27
|ICICI Bank
|395.55
|-2.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1,561.30
|-2.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|207.15
|-3.29
|ICICI Bank
|394.60
|-3.23
|IndusInd Bank
|1,562.60
|-2.81
|Infosys
|729.85
|-2.68
|HCL Tech
|1,159.90
|-1.98
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Official Bookings Open at Rs 21000
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
- This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
- IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Delhi NRR Plummets, MI Look to Seal the Deal
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results