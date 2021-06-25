Shyam Metalics IPO Share Allotment: How to Check your Application Status Online

Integrated metal producing company Shyam Metalics and Energy debuted on BSE and NSE on June 24. The news of Shyam Metalic’s public listing was received with an overwhelming response from both qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors as it witnessed an oversubscription of 121.43 times. The IPO, which was opened for three days from June 14 to June 17, consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 657 crore and an offer for sale by existing investors amounting to Rs 252 crore. The company will use the money from the fresh share issue to repay its debt of Rs 470 crore while the offer for sale funds will go to the selling shareholders. Promoters’ shareholding in the company will further be reduced to 88.4 per cent from 100 per cent currently, after completion of the IPO process.

If you have also applied for the IPO here is how you can check your share allotment status.

-Log on to the investor’s page on the BSE website

-Now, select ‘Equity’ and Issue name

-Enter your application number and PAN detail before verifying the Captcha

-Click on search and the website will come with the result of your application status.

Alternatively, you can also the application status by logging on to the website of the registrar, KFintech.

-After selecting the IPO name, investors have to first select either PAN number, Application number or DPID/Client ID to proceed further with their query

- In the case of application number, select the application type before entering the CAPTCHA number for verification

- Click Submit

In case your application has not been selected, the company will initiate the process of refunds on June 22. For applicants who have been allotted the share in IPO, the company will credit the shares in their Demat account around June 23.

