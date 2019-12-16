SIA to Fly 337-seater B787-10 Dreamliner to Chennai from May
SIA will be the first international carrier to deploy the Dreamliner to Chennai, a release said on Monday.
Representational Image
Mumbai: Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said it will operate on Chennai-Singapore route with a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, replacing the Airbus A330-300, starting May next year, which will help it mount more flights to the Tamil Nadu capital city.
SIA will be the first international carrier to deploy the Dreamliner to Chennai, a release said on Monday. "Singapore Airlines is delighted to start services on this latest generation aircraft to Chennai" said David Lim, general manager for India, Singapore Airlines.
SIA 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two class configuration — 36 in business and rest 301 in economy class. With the introduction of the new aircraft, Singapore Airlines will increase its frequency out of Chennai to 13 flights per week from the previous 10, it said.
Combined with its subsidiary SilkAir, this number will progressively increase to 17 flights a week by June next year, SIA said in the release.
