Siddhartha Mohanty Appointed MD of LIC, Sanjeev Kumar to Head TCIL

Siddhartha Mohanty has been appointed as the managing director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday. He is at present the chief executive officer of the Housing Finance Limited.

Mohanty has been appointed as the managing director of LIC with effect from the date of his assumption of charge on or after February 1 and up to the date of his superannuation June 30, 2023, the order stated. In another order, Sanjeev Kumar has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd for five years. Kumar is Director (Technical) of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).