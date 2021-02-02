News18 Logo

Siemens Energy To Cut 7,800 Jobs In Bid To Raise Margins
Siemens Energy To Cut 7,800 Jobs In Bid To Raise Margins

Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, said on Tuesday it will cut 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of its workforce, by 2025 to raise margins and competitiveness.

FRANKFURT: Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, said on Tuesday it will cut 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of its workforce, by 2025 to raise margins and competitiveness.

“The energy market is significantly changing which offers us opportunities but at the same time (it) presents us with great challenges,” Chief Executive Officer Christian Bruch said.

“We will undertake these measures in the most socially responsible way possible.”

Most of the cuts will be implemented by 2023, Siemens Energy said, adding that they will incur estimated restructuring costs in a mid- to high-triple-digit million euro range for the fiscal years 2020 to 2023.

Cost cuts also helped Siemens Energy, spun off from Siemens AG last year, swing to a net profit of 99 million euros ($119.53 million) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, compared with a loss of 195 million a year ago.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


