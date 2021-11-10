Sigachi Industries IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check Status via BSE, Bigshare, GMP

Sigachi Industries Limited is likely to finalise its share allotment status on Wednesday, November 10. Sigachi Industries Limited is likely to finalise its share allotment status on Wednesday, November 10. Sigachi Industries initial public offering (IPO) received a stellar response from the investors when it had opened for subscription earlier this month. The maiden issue was subscribed as much as 101.91 times. Investors put in bids for 54.88 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 53.86 lakh equity shares of Sigachi Industries.

Those who have invested in Sigachi Industries IPO, will be able to check their IPO application status on Wednesday. There are two ways to check the share allotment application status — 1) Via BSE, 2) Via the IPO registrar’s website. Once the shares are alloted, the ineligible investors will get their refunds on Thursday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on November 12.

How to Check Sigachi IPO Allotment Status via BSE

a) Go to the official website of BSE or Bombay Stock Exchange. The link is (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

b) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’

c) After you land on the page, click on the ‘Equity’ option

d) From the drop down menu that will be displayed beside the issue name, select the option ‘Sigachi Industries Limited’

e) Write your application number on the page

f) After that, write you Permanent Account Number or PAN

g) Click on the Captcha that says ‘I am not a Robot’ and click on submit

h) After you click on the option, the details of your allotment status of your bid

How to Check Sigachi Industries IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd)

Sigachi Industies IPO allotment status will also be visible on the registrar’s website from November 10. Here’s a step-by-step guide to check Sigachi Sigachi Industies IPO application status

1)Go to the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website via the URL (https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html)

2) From here, you will have to select one of the three available servers

3) Select the name of the IPO via the dropdown menu. The name will only be populated when the share allotment process is finalised

4) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Beneficiary ID or PAN ID

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 3

6) Click on the search option

7) Your allotment status will be visible after this

