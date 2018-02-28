GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Singalling Hardening Interest Rates, SBI Steeply Hikes Deposit Rates for Various Tenors

Today's pricing revision comes after three consecutive revisions in the rates by the lender on bulk term-deposits in the past three months.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2018, 7:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singalling Hardening Interest Rates, SBI Steeply Hikes Deposit Rates for Various Tenors
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Signalling a hardening interest rate regime across the banking system, State Bank of India, the leader in both the credit as well as deposit markets, on Wednesday steeply increased the bulk deposits rates for various maturities by up to 0.75 per cent with immediate effect.

Today's pricing revision comes after three consecutive revisions in the rates by the lender on bulk term-deposits in the past three months.

Under the present loan pricing mechanism that is based on the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), any upward revision in the cost of funds, including deposits pricing automatically leads to a pricing revision in loans.

For retail deposits, below Rs 1 crore, rates have been increased by up to 0.50 per cent, while for deposits maturing in one year to less than two years, the pricing has been raised by 0.15 per cent to 6.40 per cent from 6.25 per cent earlier.

All the new rates come into force immediately, the bank said in a statement.

It can be noted that many banks have been increasing their deposit and lending rates since the last quarter.

While lending rates have been jacked up on an average of 5-10 bps by private sector lenders like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank since January, almost all the state-run lenders have been increasing their bulk deposit rates in the range of 15 bps to 125 bps.

SBI on Wednesday revised upwards the retail deposit rates for the two years to under 10 years bracket by 0.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent. The existing rate is 6 per cent at SBI.

It can be noted that the lender has in the past three months also revised upwards its bulk term deposit pricing in as many months.

For Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore bulk deposits, maturing in one year to less than two years, the bank had raised rates by 0.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

For the deposits in the two to less than three years maturity, the rates have been increased by 0.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

For above Rs 10 crore bulk deposits maturing between one year and less than two years, the rates have been raised by 0.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

Rates for bulk deposits maturing between two to less than three years is increased by 0.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

34,184.04 -162.35 ( -0.47%)

Nifty 50

10,492.85 -61.45 ( -0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 954.55 +4.05 +0.43
PNB 101.40 +3.05 +3.10
Bharti Infratel 346.70 +1.90 +0.55
Infosys 1,172.60 +22.40 +1.95
Bharti Airtel 428.55 -1.95 -0.45
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB 101.35 +3.00 +3.05
Jindal Steel 254.20 -10.00 -3.79
SBI 268.75 +0.95 +0.35
HDFC 1,814.75 -12.70 -0.69
Rain Industries 381.00 -18.20 -4.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,172.60 +22.40 +1.95
UPL 728.75 +7.60 +1.05
Eicher Motors 27,437.75 +283.10 +1.04
Asian Paints 1,117.75 +7.40 +0.67
BPCL 429.55 +2.60 +0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 1,174.25 +25.95 +2.26
Asian Paints 1,118.85 +8.65 +0.78
SBI 268.75 +0.95 +0.35
Hero Motocorp 3,600.55 +12.60 +0.35
Reliance 952.45 +2.50 +0.26
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 329.75 -10.85 -3.19
HPCL 380.15 -11.35 -2.90
ICICI Bank 313.25 -8.90 -2.76
HUL 1,317.75 -28.60 -2.12
Indiabulls Hsg 1,254.10 -25.65 -2.00
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 1,316.35 -27.10 -2.02
ICICI Bank 313.50 -6.15 -1.92
Sun Pharma 535.35 -9.55 -1.75
Axis Bank 529.60 -7.90 -1.47
Yes Bank 322.25 -4.80 -1.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES