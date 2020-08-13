Singapore court appoints supervisor for Lim family's Xihe Holdings - source

SINGAPORE The Singapore High Court has appointed Grant Thornton Singapore as the supervisor of Xihe Holdings Pte Ltd and four of its subsidiaries, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The court decision followed an application by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC) application to place Xihe Holdings and the subsidiaries under the business adviser’s supervision.

The subsidiaries involved are Da Xin Tankers (Pte) Ltd, Hua Guang Shipping Pte Ltd, Nan King Maritime (Pte) Ltd and Hua Xin Shipping Pte Ltd.

Xihe Holdings is part of the Lim family business empire, which also includes oil trader Hin Leong Trading and fleet manager Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, both of which were placed under court-appointed supervisors earlier this year.

Xihe Holdings, OCBC and Grant Thornton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

