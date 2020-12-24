Singapore November Manufacturing Expands 17.9% Year-on-year As Electronics Output Jumps

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s industrial output in November grew 17.9% year-on-year, beating economists’ forecasts, helped by a surge in biomedical and electronics manufacturing, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected a 15.4% increase in November, according to seven economists surveyed by Reuters. Factory output shrank a revised 0.8% in October, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board showed.

Electronics output jumped 34.9% year-on-year and the biomedical sector, which is typically volatile, rose 40.6%.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production increased 7.2% in November. Economists had expected a 5% growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor