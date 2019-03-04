English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singapore Supermarket Chain Removes Basmati From Shelves After Customer Finds Dead Rat in Rice Bag
Most of the basmati comes pre-packed in smaller bags of 2-kg or so from India and Pakistan. It is branded as per retail outlet requirements in some supply contracts.
Representative Image
Loading...
Singapore: A supermarket chain in Singapore has removed a brand of basmati rice from the shelves after a dead rat was found by an Indian customer in a bag of rice he had bought from one of its outlets.
Vegnesh Jodimani was shocked to find a dead rat inside the bag of basmati he had bought from Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok Reservoir Road last Saturday, the Straits Times reported on Monday.
Jodimani's Facebook post has been shared more than 3,100 times, the paper said.
A Sheng Siong spokesperson told the Singapore daily that the House brand basmati has been removed from the shelves and the chain's supplier has been informed about the matter.
"The supplier is currently investigating the matter, the spokesperson added.
Sheng Siong has refunded the customers.
Most of the basmati comes pre-packed in smaller bags of 2-kg or so from India and Pakistan. It is branded as per retail outlet requirements in some supply contracts.
Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), the de-facto authority on food distribution in Singapore, is investigating the matter.
The AVA has reminded food industry to exercise diligence in ensuring the food they supply is fit for consumption.
Vegnesh Jodimani was shocked to find a dead rat inside the bag of basmati he had bought from Sheng Siong supermarket in Bedok Reservoir Road last Saturday, the Straits Times reported on Monday.
Jodimani's Facebook post has been shared more than 3,100 times, the paper said.
A Sheng Siong spokesperson told the Singapore daily that the House brand basmati has been removed from the shelves and the chain's supplier has been informed about the matter.
"The supplier is currently investigating the matter, the spokesperson added.
Sheng Siong has refunded the customers.
Most of the basmati comes pre-packed in smaller bags of 2-kg or so from India and Pakistan. It is branded as per retail outlet requirements in some supply contracts.
Singapore's Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), the de-facto authority on food distribution in Singapore, is investigating the matter.
The AVA has reminded food industry to exercise diligence in ensuring the food they supply is fit for consumption.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|486.35
|4.21
|HPCL
|232.70
|4.19
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.10
|2.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.90
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.30
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Vedanta
|173.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,933.20
|1.48
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Calls Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Irresponsible for Not Commenting on Politics
- Remembering India’s Funny Man Jaspal Bhatti on His 64th Birth Anniversary
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Tesla Model Y to be Unveiled on March 14, says Elon Musk
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results