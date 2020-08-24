Singapore's Core Inflation Gauge Hits Lowest In Over Eight Years

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation gauge fell to its lowest level since at least 2012 in July, official data showed on Monday.

The measure closely-watched by the central bank fell 0.4% year-on-year, hitting its lowest level since January 2012, the earliest date in Eikon data.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3% fall in the core consumer price index (CPI).

Headline inflation dropped 0.4% year-on-year, data from the trade ministry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed, compared with economists estimates for a sharper 0.65% fall.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: Rhea Posts Video Of Scene Outside Her Building; Demands Police Protection

Authorities in the city-state, battling its deepest ever recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, expect core and headline inflation to average between -1% and 0% in 2020.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor