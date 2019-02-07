English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Single Deposit of Rs 2 Crore and More to Qualify as 'Bulk Deposit', Says RBI
In a statement, the RBI said that with a view to enhance the operational freedom of banks in raising deposits, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits "as single rupee deposits of Rs 2 crore and above".
File photo of RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday decided to raise the criteria for 'bulk deposits' for banks to Rs 2 crore from the current Rs 1 crore, to provide more operational freedom to lenders to raise funds.
Banks have been given discretion to offer differential rate of interest on the bulk deposits as per their requirements and asset-liability management (ALM) projections.
Interest rate on bulk deposits are marginally higher than smaller-amount fixed deposits for similar maturity period.
In a statement, the RBI said that with a view to enhance the operational freedom of banks in raising deposits, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits "as single rupee deposits of Rs 2 crore and above".
It also proposed that banks would maintain their bulk deposit interest rate cards in the core banking system for supervisory review.
The instructions regarding bulk deposits were last reviewed in January 2013 and defined as single rupee deposits of Rs 1 crore and above. The RBI also said it would "shortly" take a decision on a proposal for setting up an umbrella organisation (UO) for urban cooperative banks.
The proposal was mooted by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd. (NAFCUB).
The structure, size, lack of avenues for raising capital funds and limited area of operation of the primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) add to their financial vulnerabilities.
A long-term solution to make the UCB sector financially resilient and to enhance the depositors' confidence is to set up an UO as prevalent in many countries. The idea of setting up of UO for the UCB sector was first mooted in 2006 by the working group set up by the RBI on the augmentation of capital of UCBs.
It was examined in greater detail by the working group on UO and Constitution of Revival Fund for Urban Cooperative Banks in 2009 and the Expert Committee on Licensing of New Urban Co-operative Banks in 2011.
The need for UO has also been stressed by the high-powered committee on UCBs in 2015.
The UO, apart from extending liquidity and capital support to its member UCBs, would also be expected to set up information and technology (IT) infrastructure for shared use of members to enable them to widen their range of services.
It can also offer fund management and other consultancy services.
The central bank further said it would come out with a discussion paper on comprehensive guidelines covering payments-related activities of intermediaries like payment gateway providers and payment aggregators.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Banks have been given discretion to offer differential rate of interest on the bulk deposits as per their requirements and asset-liability management (ALM) projections.
Interest rate on bulk deposits are marginally higher than smaller-amount fixed deposits for similar maturity period.
In a statement, the RBI said that with a view to enhance the operational freedom of banks in raising deposits, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits "as single rupee deposits of Rs 2 crore and above".
It also proposed that banks would maintain their bulk deposit interest rate cards in the core banking system for supervisory review.
The instructions regarding bulk deposits were last reviewed in January 2013 and defined as single rupee deposits of Rs 1 crore and above. The RBI also said it would "shortly" take a decision on a proposal for setting up an umbrella organisation (UO) for urban cooperative banks.
The proposal was mooted by the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies Ltd. (NAFCUB).
The structure, size, lack of avenues for raising capital funds and limited area of operation of the primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) add to their financial vulnerabilities.
A long-term solution to make the UCB sector financially resilient and to enhance the depositors' confidence is to set up an UO as prevalent in many countries. The idea of setting up of UO for the UCB sector was first mooted in 2006 by the working group set up by the RBI on the augmentation of capital of UCBs.
It was examined in greater detail by the working group on UO and Constitution of Revival Fund for Urban Cooperative Banks in 2009 and the Expert Committee on Licensing of New Urban Co-operative Banks in 2011.
The need for UO has also been stressed by the high-powered committee on UCBs in 2015.
The UO, apart from extending liquidity and capital support to its member UCBs, would also be expected to set up information and technology (IT) infrastructure for shared use of members to enable them to widen their range of services.
It can also offer fund management and other consultancy services.
The central bank further said it would come out with a discussion paper on comprehensive guidelines covering payments-related activities of intermediaries like payment gateway providers and payment aggregators.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|109.35
|-29.13
|Reliance
|1,288.35
|-1.67
|Rel Capital
|117.20
|-18.67
|Sun Pharma
|434.30
|4.25
|Yes Bank
|177.30
|0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance Infra
|109.45
|-28.93
|Rel Capital
|117.40
|-18.33
|Reliance
|1,288.50
|-1.63
|Yes Bank
|176.95
|0.37
|Sun Pharma
|433.45
|4.35
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|409.85
|5.63
|Sun Pharma
|434.20
|4.22
|Eicher Motors
|21,911.00
|3.82
|Bajaj Auto
|2,851.45
|2.93
|Bharti Infratel
|304.25
|2.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|433.50
|4.36
|Bajaj Auto
|2,852.50
|2.92
|Tata Motors
|182.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|224.30
|1.89
|Hero Motocorp
|2,936.30
|2.13
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|272.70
|-2.36
|Reliance
|1,288.35
|-1.67
|Larsen
|1,290.00
|-1.86
|Power Grid Corp
|184.20
|-1.39
|HDFC
|1,962.95
|-1.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,288.90
|-1.60
|HDFC
|1,967.45
|-1.01
|Power Grid Corp
|184.20
|-1.42
|Larsen
|1,295.00
|-1.27
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.80
|-0.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- 'Not a Single Person Got Up to Go to Pee,' Say Russo Brothers After Avengers Endgame Test Screening
- Rose Day: 7 Songs That Put The Rose Into Romance the Bollywood Way
- TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
- Twitter Responds to Dinesh Karthik's Sensational Catch in First T20 With Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results