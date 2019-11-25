Take the pledge to vote

Single Ticket & Attractive Fares on Offer, Emirates Sign Codeshare Agreement with SpiceJet

While passengers of Emirates will be able to access the SpiceJet network from early 2020, SpiceJet passengers travelling from India to Dubai can take benefit of Emirates' expansive network later.

PTI

November 25, 2019
Single Ticket & Attractive Fares on Offer, Emirates Sign Codeshare Agreement with SpiceJet
File image of SpiceJet aircraft.

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Monday said it has signed a codeshare agreement with Emirates that will allow passengers of the Dubai-based airline to book tickets on the Indian budget carrier using Emirates' ticketing system from early 2020.

While passengers of Emirates will be able to access the SpiceJet network from early 2020, SpiceJet passengers travelling from India to Dubai can take benefit of Emirates' expansive network later, opening up multiple international connections for them.

"The codeshare agreement means travellers from across the globe can book a single ticket with attractive fares to any of Emirates' nine points across India and connect onwards to 172 domestic routes that are part of SpiceJet's network," the Indian budget carrier said in a press release.

The codeshare agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by both airlines in April this year.

SpiceJet has also signed an interline agreement with Emirates that will allow their passengers, for travel period starting from December 15, to check-in their baggage at the first airport for the whole journey, which consists of flights of both the airlines.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, "We are very pleased to partner with Emirates for this new codeshare agreement which will offer a seamless travel experience and the widest possible travel options to our passengers travelling to and from Europe, America, Africa and the Middle East."

