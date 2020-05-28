BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Singtel's Takes Hit as Annual Profit Plunges 65% Related to Bharti Airtel Snag

FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks behind a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

FILE PHOTO: A woman using a mobile phone walks behind a Singtel signage at their head office in Singapore February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, reported net profit of S$1.07 billion for the year ended March, compared with S$3.10 billion a year earlier. Underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items, fell 13% to S$2.46 billion.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 8:57 AM IST
Share this:

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Thursday said full-year net profit plummeted 65.2% as it faced tough competition in Australia and took a S$1.80 billion (1.04 billion pounds) hit related to its stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd's.

Singtel, Southeast Asia's largest telco, reported net profit of S$1.07 billion for the year ended March, compared with S$3.10 billion a year earlier. Underlying net profit, which excludes exceptional items, fell 13% to S$2.46 billion.

The company almost halved its final dividend to 5.45 Singapore cents a share, down from 10.7 cents announced last year.

Weakness in the January-March quarter was exacerbated due to continuing data price competition and soft consumer sentiment in Australia, along with lower equipment sales and margins, the company said.

Singtel's operating revenue for the year slipped 2% to S$16.54 billion as the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in February pressured operations further.

The company did not provide guidance for the financial year ending March 2021 due to heightened uncertainty stoked by the spread of COVID-19, the potentially fatal illness caused by coronavirus.

Singtel, which is effectively the largest shareholder in Bharti Airtel, had to make provisions in its full-year results in relation to the Indian telco making payouts for spectrum charges and licence fees.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading