Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sitharaman Cuts Short Budget 2020 Speech After Feeling Unwell

The finance minister broke her own record of a 2-hour-17-minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 1, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sitharaman Cuts Short Budget 2020 Speech After Feeling Unwell
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget 2020.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the longest-ever budget speech that lasted for over two-and-a-half hours. Sitharaman began her Budget 2020 speech at 11 am and ended it at 1.41 pm, clocking 2 hours and 41 minutes.

Sitharaman had only two pages of her Budget speech unread when she appeared uneasy and was seen wiping sweat from her forehead.

She was offered candies by her ministerial colleagues, but that did not help and she opted to discontinue the speech asking Speaker Om Birla to consider the remaining part of her speech as read.

This was the longest Budget speech by any finance minister.

Arun Jaitley, who died last year, holds the record with his 2014 speech consisting 253 paragraphs. Jaitley’s 2014 speech lasted 2 hours and 10 minutes. The first budget speech of Independent India, which was delivered by RK Shanmukham Chetty, was the shortest with 39 paragraphs.

She broke her own record of a 2-hour-17-minute-long maiden Budget speech in July 2019.

In the Union Budget 2020, Sitharaman offered big relief to middle class tax payers. Under the new regime, people earning up to Rs 5 lakh will not be levied any tax. Those who fall in Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh bracket will have to pay 10 per cent income tax, while those in 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh slab will be charged 15 per cent tax.

People in the 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh range will have to pay 20 per cent tax. Those coming under 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh bracket will be levied 25 per cent income tax and people with income above 15 lakh will pay 30 per cent tax.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 1,220.10 0.67
SBI 314.65 -1.22
Reliance 1,400.15 -0.82
Larsen 1,321.80 -3.45
Tata Motors 171.05 -3.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,132.70 2.57
HUL 2,068.55 1.69
Tech Mahindra 800.70 0.67
Infosys 780.65 0.55
Titan Company 1,194.05 0.50
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,334.00 -3.25
Larsen 1,321.80 -3.45
Tata Motors 171.05 -3.14
Sun Pharma 425.40 -1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,653.75 -2.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram