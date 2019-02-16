LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Six Airports’ Privatisation: AAI Receives 32 Technical Bids From 10 Companies

AAI will open the financial bids on February 25. The winning bids will be announced on February 28.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2019, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Airports’ Privatisation: AAI Receives 32 Technical Bids From 10 Companies
Picture for Representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A total of 32 technical bids have been received from 10 companies to operate six airports that are currently under AAI's management, senior officials said on Saturday.

As part of an open international competitive bidding process, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had sought bidders for carrying out operations, management and development of the six airports — Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

"AAI has received 32 technical bids from total 10 companies for six airports," senior government officials said.

"Ahmedabad and Jaipur airports have received seven bids each. Lucknow and Guwahati have received six bids each. And Mangaluru and Thirvananthapuram have received three bids each," they added.

The last date to submit technical bids was February 14.

AAI will open the financial bids on February 25. The winning bids will be announced on February 28.

In November last year, the government had cleared a proposal for managing six AAI-run airports o public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

AAI will choose the bidders on the basis of "per-passenger fee".

The move to manage the six airports on PPP basis, according to AAI, is part of initiatives to provide world-class infrastructure and services to stakeholders.

The PPP model for the six airports would be implemented through the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee. Any issue that is beyond the scope of the committee would be addressed by an empowered group of secretaries.

Headed by the NITI Aayog chief executive officer, secretaries of Civil Aviation Ministry, Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Expenditure would be part of the group, the government had said in November.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,808.95 -67.27 ( -0.19%)

NIFTY 50

10,724.40 -21.65 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 219.00 -1.02
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Reliance 1,244.45 1.65
ITC 280.10 0.79
Axis Bank 686.60 -1.21
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 218.70 -1.04
Dr Reddys Labs 2,556.90 -4.21
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Jet Airways 232.55 2.99
GRUH Finance 239.30 -3.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 327.85 3.87
NTPC 136.25 3.81
Power Grid Corp 181.50 3.74
Bharti Infratel 306.90 3.26
GAIL 317.75 3.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 136.20 4.13
Power Grid Corp 181.50 3.80
ONGC 135.10 2.27
Reliance 1,243.50 1.47
Larsen 1,243.25 1.31
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 266.90 -4.90
Sun Pharma 422.90 -4.08
Dr Reddys Labs 2,563.35 -3.90
Tata Steel 467.50 -3.12
Vedanta 147.30 -2.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 423.30 -3.94
Tata Steel 467.45 -3.12
Vedanta 147.45 -2.87
Hero Motocorp 2,702.30 -2.75
Bajaj Finance 2,557.50 -1.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram