GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Six Global Investors, Including Softbank Group and SingTel, to Invest $1.25 Billion in Airtel Africa

The investment will be used to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt of approximately USD 5 billion and for growth of its African operations, the Bharti Airtel unit listed in UK said.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2018, 7:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Six Global Investors, Including Softbank Group and SingTel, to Invest $1.25 Billion in Airtel Africa
Representative Image
Loading...
New Delhi: Six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International, have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa, the company said Wednesday.

The investment will be used to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt of approximately USD 5 billion and for growth of its African operations, the Bharti Airtel unit listed in UK said.

"...Six leading global investors comprising Warburg Pincus,Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and others have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in the company at a post money equity value of approximately USD 4.4 billion," Airtel Africa said in a statement.

Airtel Africa has seen a turnaround of its business in recent years. The Africa business unit in the last few quarters mitigated the impact of turbulent tariff war going on in India on consolidated financial performance of Bharti Airtel.

"This primary equity issuance clearly underlines the confidence of leading global investors in Airtel Africa's successful business strategy and its potential to sustain growth and profitability," Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, Bharti Airtel, said.

Airtel Africa subsequently intends an initial public offering and use the proceeds primarily for further reduction of debt, the statement said.

"The transaction will help us further deleverage our balance sheet and boost our capacity to upgrade networks, expand coverage in different markets and achieve rapid growth of Airtel Money across our operations," Mandava said.

The present transaction will not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders, the company said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,033.96 +186.73 ( +0.55%)

NIFTY 50

10,224.75 +77.95 ( +0.77%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,311.80 10.97
Reliance 1,045.75 -0.85
ICICI Bank 322.00 -0.26
Indiabulls Hsg 743.30 1.18
HDFC Bank 1,992.25 0.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,312.60 10.97
Infosys 650.15 -1.17
Piramal Enter 1,935.25 1.43
M&M 732.65 0.53
Indiabulls Hsg 742.70 1.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,311.80 10.97
Bharti Airtel 315.85 10.48
HPCL 232.75 6.82
IOC 137.55 5.81
Hindalco 229.85 4.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 316.75 10.79
Asian Paints 1,189.95 4.49
IndusInd Bank 1,520.75 3.21
HDFC 1,740.40 2.99
HUL 1,585.60 2.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.00 -4.32
Bajaj Auto 2,475.15 -4.31
Grasim 809.00 -2.05
Dr Reddys Labs 2,434.30 -1.59
Adani Ports 314.15 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 204.00 -4.52
Bajaj Auto 2,475.30 -4.30
Adani Ports 313.80 -1.40
NTPC 163.35 -1.18
Infosys 650.15 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...