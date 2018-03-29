GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Six Indian Start-ups Selected for Israel's MassChallenge Programme

The start-ups includes Intello Labs, OCEO WATER, Ziroh Labs, Olivewear, S&I Engineering Solutions and Streamingo Solutions.

PTI

Updated:March 29, 2018, 10:34 PM IST
Six Indian Start-ups Selected for Israel's MassChallenge Programme
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: IT industry body NASSCOM on Thursday said that six of its incubated start-ups have been selected for the 2018 batch of Israel's MassChallenge accelerator programme.

The start-ups includes an agri-technology company Intello Labs, IoT-enabled smart water purifier OCEO WATER, and Ziroh Labs.

The other three start-ups include Olivewear, S&I Engineering Solutions and Streamingo Solutions.

The accomplishments of these start-ups not only mirror the nation's exciting entrepreneurial energy/zeal but also serves as an encouraging testimony of NASSCOM's efforts over the years to nurture the budding start-ups," NASSCOM Product Council Chairman Atul Batra said in a statement.

MassChallenge is a global network of zero-equity start-up accelerators which offer mentoring, tailored programming, complimentary workspace, and access to corporate partners.

More than 520 startups from 32 countries applied to join MassChallenge Israel's 2018 class. Start-ups were evaluated on their ability to demonstrate impact and potential for ideas ranging from scientific breakthroughs to industry disruptions by an expert judging panel that included more than 170 of the world's top executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, the statement said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
