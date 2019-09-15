Six of 10 Most Valued Firms Add Rs 50,580 Crore in m-cap; SBI, ICICI Bank Lead
While RIL, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), HUL, Infosys and ITC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued domestic companies together added Rs 50,580.35 crore in market valuation last week, with banking majors SBI and ICICI Bank emerging as the lead gainers.
The market cap of State Bank of India (SBI) zoomed Rs 15,841.19 crore to Rs 2,60,330.92 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation jumped Rs 14,062.37 crore to Rs 2,66,874.13 crore.
The m-cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 8,011.67crore to Rs 2,83,330.41 crore and that of HDFC rallied Rs 7,695.41 crore to Rs 3,60,062.95 crore.
HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 3,036.27 crore to Rs 6,17,170.55 crore and that of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) increased Rs 1,933.44 crore to stand at Rs 7,76,891.25 crore.
In contrast, the market cap of TCS dropped Rs 21,125.9 crore to Rs 8,03,516.90 crore.
ITC's valuation declined by Rs 4,914 crore to Rs 2,94,778.17 crore and that of Infosys fell by Rs 4,724.55 crore to Rs 3,56,123.44 crore.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) went down by Rs 2,998.26 crore to Rs 3,90,705.28 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI.
During the last week, the Sensex advanced 403.22 points or 1.09 per cent.
